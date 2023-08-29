Christchurch speedskaters benefit from favourite's crash in Timaru

Tommaso Bonvicino leads Brayden Teague, Ricky Purukamu, Daryl Mattingley and Issy Stock during racing in round six of the South Canterbury Speedskating Club’s Southern Endurance series at Levels Raceway, Timaru.

Christchurch skaters made the most of a crash involving the favourite to dominate the women’s podium as the South Canterbury Speedskating Club held round six of its Southern Endurance series at Levels Raceway on Sunday.

The seniors faced daunting 100km races but favourite, Blenheim-based Paige Horne, crashed out in the damp and slippery conditions midway through the women’s event.

The women’s race became a benefit for the Christchurch Otautahi club with Issy Stock winning and teammates Tiara Richards and Ayla Preston second and third.

Timaru master Daryl Mattingley, after only managing 70km in the 2022 event, put in an impressive performance to take out the men’s event.

Fellow Timaru master Ricky Purukamu was second, while Italian twins Lorenzo and Thomasso Bonvicino looked after themselves ahead of a long trip home to finish third and fourth respectively.

While the seniors fought the magic 100km, a most impressive performance came in the 50km cadet event as Kyla Beveridge hit top form to go clear of the senior bunch with 7km left

Beveridge went at a hard pace 42km, going solo to claim the 50km honours. The seniors, fully aware they had 50km to go, did not get dragged into Beveridge's pace. Emma Thornley produced a good effort to take second in the cadet girls and hold off Claudia Mattingley in a close finish, with Georgia Kortright fourth, Piper Hogenesch fifth and Sophie Kortright sixth.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff George Kortright leads Piper Hogenech and Sophie Kortright race in the cadet girls 42km speedskating race at Levels Raceway on Sunday.

Brayden Teague was again a class above the others over the long distance in the cadet boys race. Teague stuck with the senior bunch pace for the 50km. Callum Sandri produced a solid effort for second and youngsters Zachary Tong and Oakley Mattingley were impressive to finish the 50km in third and fourth respectively. Sebastian Diefenback Oliveira, of Otautahi, was fifth after carrying on after an impressive win in the primary 10km.

In the primary/novice girls over 10km Ava Kingston, from Otautahi, won from Thornley followed by Delta Hogenesch, Lucy Bohrer, Annabelle O'Connor and Bianka O'Connor. In the boys, behind Oliveira were Phoenix Mattingley and An Ge Tong.