Napier school wins New Zealand Secondary Schools' golf title

The Taradale High School golf team, from left, Kayla Van De Ven, Zack Swanwick and William Rollings with the trophy after winning the New Zealand Secondary Schools title at the Pleasant Point Golf Club.

New Zealand under-19 golf champion Zack Swanwick has led Taradale High School to its maiden NZ Secondary Schools title at the Pleasant Point Golf Club, near Timaru, on Monday.

The Taradale team of Swanwick, Kayla Van De Ven, and William Rollings combined for a team score of four-under to beat pre-tournament favourites Kings College by six, with Swanwick taking out the individual honours with rounds of 68 and 69.

Van De Ven was equally impressive, shooting two counting scores of her own with rounds of 70 and 73, finishing in a tie for fourth.

The three students are members of Napier Golf Club, which only re-opened for play in early August following the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle earlier in the year.

Swanwick, who won the 2023 Australian junior amateur championship in March, said the Pleasant Point course was immaculately presented and reminded him of home.

“Honestly, the golf course surprised me,” the 17-year-old said.

“It’s a mix of three courses back home, so we’re used to the grass and the greens.

“The course was phenomenal; the club have done an amazing job presenting it the way that they have.”

Swanwick, who is headed to the University of Florida in 2024 on a golf scholarship, is looking forward to bringing the trophy back to his hometown.

“We won the Hawke’s Bay secondary schools for the first time just to get here – to walk away with the national title as well is really cool.

“Napier Golf Course has only just re-opened again, and that’s the course we are all members of. It’s been tough because we haven’t had a course to practice at, but that doesn’t matter, as we are all out there doing our best.”

Swanwick trailed Kings College’s Ryan Xie on the individual standings after the first day and got off to a challenging start, going out in one-over-par.

However, his golfing pedigree shone over the closing nine, making four birdies and a bogey to beat Xie by a couple.

Van De Ven also stepped up, trading three birdies with three bogeys and a double to bring Taradale High School home comfortably.

Kings College won silver, while bronze was shared between Christchurch’s Burnside High School and Auckland’s Pinehurst School.

Xie finished second individually, with Burnside’s Yuki Miya a shot further back in third.

Several students are staying on in the Timaru District to compete at the New Zealand Age Group Championships at the Timaru Golf Club from Wednesday and Swanwick is looking to defend his under 19 won at the 2022 event at Pukekohe.