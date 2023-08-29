Timaru's All-Australian Car Show revving up for 2023 show on Father's Day

Getting ready for the All Australian Car Show are Garry Black with his 1970 Valiant, left, Wayne Golightly with his GT Ford Falcon, centre, and Clayton Holland with his 1974 HQ Holden.

Car enthusiasts are revving up for a Father’s Day showcase of Australian-made cars at Timaru’s Caroline Bay this weekend.

The All-Australian Car Show returns to Timaru on Sunday and organising committee member Craig Timmings said they hoped to attract more than the nearly 300 cars that visited last year.

“The numbers last year were pretty good, and it looks like its getting better and better every year,” Timmings said.

“It all depends on the weather. We had amazing weather last year, but either way we will have at least 150 to 200 cars show up.

“We usually get (Australian-made) Falcons, Fords, Holdens and Valiants for the show. Any car made in Australia is welcome to join the show.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Wayne Golightly with his GT Ford Falcon, left, and Clayton Holland with his 1974 HQ Holden are ready for the All-Australian Car Show at Caroline Bay.

Timmings said there were a few awards to be won by car owners at the event – the people’s choice award, kids’ choice award, a Holden award, a Ford award and a Valiant award.

The event, one of many shows in South Canterbury, was started about six years ago and normally raised between $3500 and $5000 annually for the Westpac Chopper appeal.

“We have other shows that run every year, with American cars and other cars,” he said.

“I organise the show and a few people from the Holden and Ford clubs in South Canterbury help run the show as well.

“We get a bit of everything from around the South Island during the shows, from old cars to new stuff.”

The cost to display a car at the show was $10 and people visiting could donate a gold coin, with all proceeds going to the Westpac Chopper Appeal.

The show would start at 9am and run until noon. Timmings said there would be food and coffee carts at the venue.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The All Australian Car Show at Caroline Bay in 2022 attracted nearly 300 cars.

The Westpac Chopper Appeal’s website said it raised awareness and funds for New Zealand’s rescue helicopter charitable trusts.

“Every cent of these donations go to your local chopper, ensuring your contribution supports your community.

“The funds raised enable our rescue helicopters to continue helping people in need.

“Be it airlifting new mums in labour to hospital, or saving adventurers from life-threatening incidents, your contributions help keep Kiwis safe, whoever they are, whatever they’re doing.”