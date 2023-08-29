Police nab homeward-bound drink-driver with high breath reading

A disqualified driver caught behind the wheel of a vehicle with a high breath-alcohol reading is to be assessed for an electronically-monitored sentenced after appearing in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday. (File photo)

Salesi​ Kinikinilau​ was a disqualified driver “wanting to get home” when he decided to drink-drive with a breath-alcohol level of more than 1000.

The 30-year-old was spotted driving by police on Sophia St, Timaru, before being stopped on Elizabeth St at 1am on June 25, 2023, the Timaru District Court heard on Tuesday.

He “admitted to recent alcohol consumption” and blew 1045 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath.

For drivers over 20 years, the infringement level for drink-driving is 251mcg-400mcg. A level 401mcg and higher can result in criminal charges which has a maximum sentence of three months jail, $4500 fine and six months driving disqualification.

Kinikinilau pleaded guilty to the drink-driving and disqualified driving charges before Judge Campbell Savage.

The summary of facts said the defendant “stated he drove as he was wanting to get home”.

Lawyer, Tiffany McRae, conceded the drink-driving excess breath alcohol level was high, and it was his second in as many years.

Kinikinilau had previously been convicted for driving with excess blood alcohol (179 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood) and careless use of a motor vehicle in Christchurch on May 13, 2022.

McRae submitted that sentencing could be undertaken on Tuesday but Judge Campbell Savage disagreed and called for a number of reports.

Judge Savage also added that he was “investigating ways to keep him off the road at night”.

Kinikinilau was convicted and remanded on bail for sentencing on November 8 with one of the reports to examine his suitability for an electronically monitored sentence. The defendant was also ordered not to drive with an alcohol level above zero.