Extra test added to cycling's popular two-day tour of Timaru

Cycling South Canterbury president, Darren Cuthbertson models and holds up two of the several yellow leader jerseys up for grabs in the Two-Day Tour of Timaru. “It’s the only time I will get to wear it,” he quipped.

An extra 25km is set add an edge to those cyclists chasing the coveted yellow jersey in the popular Two-Day Tour of Timaru this weekend.

“The A grade field is wide open ... it is just unreal,” Cycling South Canterbury (CSC) president Darren Cuthbertson said.

“There are so many good riders, it is hard to pick it really,” he said of the 33 riders in A grade.

“A grade is slightly longer on the start of day two with the fourth stage 75km against 50km (in 2022).

“That gives them a few extra kilometres for the weekend, but most of them are building up for the Tour of Southland so it is a good wee hit-out for them.”

The fourth stage is followed by the event's signature final stage that is out and back and includes the climb up the imposing Taiko zig zag on the return trip.

Cuthbertson warned A graders that if they wake up “feeling bad for the second day, you are going to have a bad day”.

“It's going to be tough to hold on over those couple of stages.”

The 2022 winner, James Krazinch is back to defend his title while the 2018 and 2019 winner Kees Duyvestyn will be looking for a third yellow. The event was not held in 2020 and 2021 because of Covid.

SWPIX/Supplied Timaru's Noah Hollamby rides for New Zealand in the junior men's individual time trial at cycling's 2023 World Championships near Glasgow, Scotland.

There will also be a lot of interest in the performance of some young rising talent including South Cantabrians Noah Hollamby and Reef Roberts alongside Queenstown’s Oliver Watson-Palmer who has been based in Cambridge and also Elliot Robertson. Hollamby and Robertson rode for New Zealand in the under-19 grade at the recent junior world road championships in Scotland.

Christchurch’s Richard Lawson, third in 2022, is also back and Southland’s Hunter Gough, CSC’s James Wilson and Christchurch’s Josh Rivett, winner of the 2021 Twizel to Timaru Classic are sure to be near the front.

Racing is based around Southburn on Saturday and Fairview Hall on Sunday with Cuthbertson saying there are 107 seniors entered across five grades plus 42 juniors competing in three grades.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Josh Rivett wins the 2021 Twizel to Timaru cycle race and is in the field for the 2023 Two-Day Tour of Timaru.

“The junior entries is really good. I think word of mouth is getting out there with having the age group nationals here and seeing how well run that was and seeing how good the courses are.

“I think that has sort of helped get a few more of the young riders involved.”

Cuthbertson said “out of towners probably make up 80% of the fields” but added the key to the event was an amazing organising committee and support from the volunteers.

“The volunteers are fantastic again. It is bloody heartening to see. There so many people that aren't riding but they've put their hand up to stand on a corner or drive a vehicle.”

The tour is the first of three big events for the club with the Twizel to Timaru race on September 16 and the hosting of the elite road nationals on February 8-10, 2024.

Cuthbertson said the courses for the elites had just been approved by Cycling NZ.

“It will be based at Fairview Hall as well and out through Otipua, Briggs zig zag, which is tough bit, and a climb up to Whalebones and back through to Fairview.

“The time trial course is different, an out and back that includes a down and up the difficult Taiko zig zag.

“It will be a good tester. There are no easy courses around South Canterbury.”