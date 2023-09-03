South Canterbury Aston Greathead exhibition organised by daughter

The work of the late Aston Greathead is being exhibited at the Temuka Pottery Retail Shop, with 10% of proceeds going to the South Canterbury Cancer Society. His daughter Dennise Chirnside, left, and granddaughter Amanda Scarsbrook show some of the work.

Before he died, renowned New Zealand landscape artist Aston Greathead asked his daughters to continue displaying his work after he was gone.

Greathead, who received the Dawson Hallmark Watercolour Award, sponsored by Sir Henry Kelliher – the art equivalent to sportsman of the year, loved showing his work and wanted people to continue enjoying it after his death, his youngest daughter Dennise Chirnside​ said.

On Friday, that wish was granted when an exhibition of his work, organised by Chirnside, officially opened at the Temuka Pottery Retail Shop, 11 years after Greathead’s death.

The pottery shop is owned by Greathead’s granddaughter, and Chirnside’s niece, Amanda Scarsbrook.

Chirnside said when her father died in 2012, aged 91, a collection of his work was given to each of his three daughters.

“The collections were given to us girls to have exhibitions and show the work,’’ Chirnside said.

Megan Inwood/Stuff The late Aston and Ett Greathead at the Waimataitai School jubilee in 2007. Greathead attended the school from 1927 to 1933.

“Unfortunately it’s been in the back of my mind since 2012 to do something, and I’ve finally got round to doing it.’’

She said through showing his work, sitting alongside the exhibition while it is on to talk to people about the paintings, and having a book for people to write their memories, and comments in was a nice way of keeping her father's legacy alive.

“We had a soft opening on Thursday night and raised our glasses to Dad. I think he was there with us saying ‘thanks for putting it on’.

“The exhibition is all about him and a way to remember him.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The exhibition runs until September 15.

Of those sales, 10% will go to the South Canterbury Cancer Society, another nod to her father’s legacy, Chirnside said.

“The Cancer Society was a big thing for Dad.

“He used to donate a painting every year for their Christmas cards.’’

During the 1980s his donation of 1000 limited edition prints raised $200,000 for the charity.

The works featured are various ages, and have been stored at his daughter’s place.

She brought 58 pieces to hang at the exhibition, with another 40 to be added over its two-week hanging.

Chirnside said growing up, art had been a big part of her life, with family holidays usually dictated by her father’s work.

“I remember once we were going up to [Aoraki] Mt Cook and I made him pack his easel under all our luggage in the boot.

“I said to him ‘we’re going to go straight there’.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Greathead loved finding inspiration for his art in the Mackenzie District.

Travelling along the gravel road from Christchurch to the Mackenzie was a long trip, she said.

“Dad said ‘alright, I won’t stop’.’’

But the temptation was too much and seeing a landscape he liked, her father pulled over to the side of the road, got out of the car, and took all the luggage out of the car boot to get to his art supplies, she said.

That was a regular thing for the family, with stops all over the countryside, she said.

Greathead was born in Napier, and moved to Timaru as a young boy attending Waimataitai School.

There the covers and margins of his textbooks were covered in his drawings.

Never receiving art lessons, he was self-taught, apart from some night school lessons as a teenager.

He was so talented, after entering a competition as a youngster, the judges did not believe the work he submitted was his own, so he was locked in a room with a pencil and paper and asked to produce a work.

Greathead worked as a signwriter for SW Lewis and Sons in Timaru then served five years in the New Zealand Army during World War II.

During the war he would sketch pictures that were sought after by fellow soldiers who wanted to send them home, his family says.

Returning to New Zealand after the war, he began his own signwriting business in Christchurch.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The exhibition has been organised by Greathead’s youngest daughter Dennise Chirnside.

His business flourished and in 1960 he sold and relocated with his family to their bach in Kāikoura.

The family built a new house at the site, and five other cabins that they rented out to holidaymakers.

For about three years the family lived on the income from the cabins and the income from the sale of Greathead’s paintings.

In 1966, Greathead won Kelliher’s Dawson Hallmark Watercolour Award giving him instant recognition.

His family said the artist’s favourite subject was Aoraki/Mt Cook and his artwork still hangs at the village’s Hermitage Hotel.

In September 2008, he donated two original paintings for an event run in Temuka to raise money to upgrade the town’s children’s section of the cemetery.

It raised about $15,000.

Greathead retired in Blenheim in 1994, and died 18 years later, survived by his three daughters, 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

The exhibition runs until September 15.