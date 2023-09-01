Timaru water colourist's latest exhibition features recent works

Claire Forbes and her work on display at the York Street Gallery of Fine Art until October 12.

The opposite ends of the day are the times when artist Claire Forbes finds her inspiration.

The Timaru water colourist said she enjoyed looking at the influence of light on the world around her, and found morning and evening were the best times to find inspiration.

“The light comes in amazingly in the evening.’’

Her Recent Works exhibition at the York St Gallery of Fine Art opens on Friday and runs until October 12, and will feature work from the past two years.

It will be Forbes’ first exhibition at the gallery since the worldwide pandemic, and she was excited to see her work up on the wall at York St again.

“I really hope people enjoy them,’’ Forbes said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Forbes said her work is from her travels, mostly in the South Island.

Enjoying the art of landscapes, townscapes and people, Forbes said her exhibition also included scenes from a recent trip to Nelson.

“The paintings are mostly from my travels about, mostly in the South Island.’’

A recent five-day water colour painting trip to Kaikōura with fellow artists also influenced some of the work in the exhibition, she said.

She will often stop in her travels to sketch, or photograph, a scene she will later paint.

Forbes said her parents, both potters, were inspirations for her foray into art.

“My mother was also a botanical illustrator, and I’ve played around with art my whole life.’’

Forbes also married a painter and said she enjoyed her evenings painting alongside him.

She worked as a gardener during the day, and said gardening was good for the body, while painting was good for the mind.

Forbes began painting with water colour when she moved to Timaru from Nelson with her husband in 2003.

“We raised kids here, and I just love the place.’’

She joined the South Canterbury Art Society in 2005 where she was inspired by “super generous’’ water colourists among the group.

“I’ve also taken courses and have embraced water colour since then.’’

She enjoyed water colours as she never knew where they were going to end up on the canvas, she said.

“I really like the way of fluidity – it does its own thing.’’