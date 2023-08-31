A 'fantastic' day one at national U16 and U19 champs in Timaru

Defending Under 19 Boys champion Zack Swanwick in action on day one of the New Zealand Under 16 and Under 19 Championships in Timaru on Wednesday.

The Timaru host of the New Zealand Under 16 and Under 19 Championships says the competition got off to a good start with a good day of scoring and “fantastic” weather.

The championship has brought 143 golf players, mostly from the North Island, to South Canterbury for a four-day competition at Levels​.

Timaru Golf Club president Mike Hogan said it was a cold start on Wednesday, but the weather for the rest of the day was “fantastic”.

“The day went very well. We had great weather and some good scoring,” Hogan said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Brodie Ferguson pictured in action on Wednesday.

Hogan said there were a few nervous players as the contestants included some prestigious players and a few seasoned players.

“Everyone conducted themselves really well and gave it their best shot. They are all dedicated golfers all wanting to give it a go.

“There were a lot of the players from Auckland and the Coromandel. For many of them, their respective golf courses were severely damaged because of the weather events up there, and in some cases they had only nine holes to work with.

“So, they have been enjoying a nice, dry course and the nice weather.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Pleasant Point Golf Club Mac Kelliher teeing off at day one of the championships on Wednesday.

Golf NZ Media and golf content manager Jason Gulasekharam said youngsters Jack Van Prehn, Amy Han, Cooper Moore, and Hunter Edwards played “exceptional” golf to lead their respective age brackets after the opening day.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Nathan Clark and Jack Van Prehn all thumbs up after a cold morning start at the New Zealand Under 16 and Under 19 Championships in Timaru.

“Taranaki’s Van Prehn stormed into the lead in the Under 19 Boys division following a difficult start, shooting a four under 68 to lead by a shot over three others.

“He began his round off the tenth with a trio of pars before making a double on 13 to fall a couple over. The 17-year-old bounced back with birdies at 16 and 17 and made the turn in even.

“Van Prehn saved his best stuff for the back nine, making consecutive birdies at two and three and again at five and six to come home in 32 strokes and take the early ascendency.”

Gulasekharam said Daniel Freeman, Ryan Rooney, and Yuki Miya all shot three under, with defending champion Zack Swanwick a further shot back after a round of 70.

In the Under 19 Girls section, Han lead by a shot following an opening two under 71.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Geraldine Golf Club’s Thomas Clayson in action during the New Zealand Under 16 and Under 19 Championships in Timaru.

“The North Island Stroke Play champion was solid in her opener, making three birdies and a bogey to lead Rebekah Blackwell-Chin and Yeonsoo Son by a stroke.”

He said Moore again showed his promise, firing an impressive five under 67 to lead the Under 16 Boys division by two over Ryan Xie.

“Moore turned in one under after making three bogeys and a pair of bogeys on Timaru’s front nine and caught fire on the back.

“He made birdies on 11, 13, 14, and 16 to come home in four under and signed for the round of the day in his quest to keep the Under 16 title in his grasp.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff New Zealand Māori Golf champion Hunter Edwards has taken the early lead in the Under 16 Girls category.

He said New Zealand Māori Golf champion Hunter Edwards has taken the early lead in the Under 16 Girls category after a positive three under 70 to lead South Island Under 16 Girls champion Sora Kishida.

Gulasekharam said Edwards made five birdies and a couple of bogeys to lead after the opening day.

Pupuke’s Jiwon Kim shot even to sit solo third, with defending champion Yoonae Jeong sitting in a tie for fourth at three over.