Pre-tournament favourites lead at national U16 and U19 championships in Timaru

Following day two of the New Zealand Under 16 and Under 19 competition Sophie Yu leads U-16 section.

Ahead of the final day of the New Zealand Under 16 and Under 19 Championships in Timaru on Friday, the pre-tournament favourites have shot up the leader boards.

Golf NZ media and content manager Jason Gulasekharam said pre-tournament favourites Zack Swanwick and Amy Han both lead the U-19 Boys and Girls divisions respectively “by a shot” and Ryan Xie and Sophie Yu lead the U-16 sections following play at Timaru Golf Club, Levels, on Thursday.

“Defending champion Zack Swanwick hit the reset button after a challenging last nine [on Wednesday], firing a three under 69 to sit five under for the tournament and lead by a shot over Ryan Rooney and Daniel Freeman,” Gulasekharam said.

“His only blemish of the day came at the opening hole. He was clinical after a bogey at the first, making birdies at five, seven, 13, and 17 to sign for his fourth consecutive under par round following the Secondary Schools Final earlier in the week.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Reigning North Island Stroke Play winner, Amy Han has risen to the top of the U-19 leader board following solid rounds of 71 and 72 to sit three-under-par.

Gulasekharam said Swanwick, the defending champion, was “not short of motivation” as this was his final championship before heading off to college.

If Swanwick wins on Friday, he will hold both the 2023 New Zealand Age Group Championship and the 2023 Australian Boys Championship, Gulasekharam added.

He said reigning North Island Stroke Play winner, Amy Han has risen to the top of the U-19 leader board following solid rounds of 71 and 72 to sit three-under-par.

“Han made four birdies and a trio of bogeys on her way to her third consecutive under par round following a solid final round at the Secondary Schools Final.”

Chris Symes/Photosport New Zealand Open qualifier Ryan Xie holds a one-shot lead over the defending champion Cooper Moore in the U-16 Boys division.

Gulasekharam said it was going to be a “blockbuster showdown” for the U-16 Boys division on Friday, with New Zealand Open qualifier Ryan Xie holding a one-shot lead over the defending champion Cooper Moore.

“Xie has shot exceptional rounds of 69 and 68 to sit seven-under-par with a round to go.”

He said Sophie Yu “stormed into the Under 16 Girls lead” with a solid three under 70 on Thursday after Wednesday's 76 to sit even par for the championship.

“She made 10 straight pars to start her day [on Thursday] before making birdies at two, three, five, and seven, with a bogey at six to sign for the best round of the day in her division.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Jonathan Fry of Russley Golf Club, Christchurch, in action during Day 2 of the New Zealand Age Group Championships on Wednesday at the Timaru Golf Club. He is participating in the U-16 Boys.

Yu leads by a shot over New Zealand Māori Golf champion Hunter Edwards.

The leading 20 boys and ties made the cut in both divisions, while the top 10 and ties made the girl’s cut.

Gulasekharam said a highlight of Thursday's play came from Grace Zhan who struck a hole-in-one on the fourth hole. Zhan remained in contention for the U-19 Girls title sitting a couple of shots behind.

Timaru Golf Club president Mike Hogan said day two was just as “glorious” and “sunny” as day one of the tournament at Levels.

“The scoring was on par with the first day,” Hogan said.

“There was a bigger crowd yesterday compared to day one. There was a big crowd following the players.”

Hogan said they are planning to have the awards ceremony at 2.30pm on Friday.