Double faux pas: Timaru council apologises for misspelling aviation pioneer's name at airport

The Timaru District Council has apologised for misspelling the name of an aviation pioneer on luggage trolleys at the airport named after the man himself.

The spelling blunders at Timaru’s Richard Pearse Airport have been picked up by visiting comedian Jeremy Elwood, who took to social media to share his humorous observations after visiting over the weekend.

Elwood, who was in South Canterbury on Friday and Saturday for two shows with fellow comedian Cori Gonzalez-Macuer, posted a photo on social media on Sunday morning of a luggage trolley which clearly shows two major spelling errors.

Elwood told The Timaru Herald on Monday he probably would not have noticed the error if he had not been so impressed by the airport’s short story dispenser, which he also posted a photo about on his Instagram account.

“I was thinking ‘what a great idea for promoting literacy’ and then the trolley made me laugh because of the contrast,’’ he said.

The second post, which he simply captioned “And...you blew it’’, showed a photo of the trolley and the sign that said “Richard Pearce Airport Curtesy Trolley” with the Timaru District Council logo.

Elwood said it was all in a bit of fun “on the back of two lovely shows in Timaru and Fairlie’’.

Supplied Comedian Jeremy Elwood was in South Canterbury at the weekend. (File photo)

“I’m pretty sure that was my first visit to Timaru airport, and between the free coffee and the short story machine I was happy.’’

When told about the council’s apology, Elwood said “this became more than I intended’’.

Curtesy is an outdated term referring to a husband's right to the estate and property of his deceased wife if a child was born when they were married.

Supplied/jeremyelwood_comedy Jeremy Elwood was impressed by the Short Story Dispenser idea at the airport and posted to his social media about it.

However, the property in this case belonged to the council, which issued a statement of apology on Monday morning.

The council’s communication and engagement manager Stephen Doran thanked members of the public for pointing the errors out.

“This is a case of human error for which we unreservedly apologise, and we will be taking the opportunity to identify where process improvements can be made,’’ Doran said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru Airport is also known as the Richard Pearse Airport after the aviation pioneer.

“Thankfully they are only stickers that are relatively quick, easy and cheap to replace. We’ll be removing the stickers immediately and will replace them with correctly spelled ones as soon as possible.”

Doran said there were two stickers with the spelling errors, and they were new, having been on the trolleys for less than a week.

The Timaru Herald asked the council who would have given the sign-off for the stickers to be printed with two obvious spelling mistakes, how much they cost, and what the process was for having the stickers printed.

Supplied Richard Pearse was a farmer, aviation pioneer and inventor, and Timaru’s airport is named after him.

Pearse, of Waitohi, near Temuka, was a farmer and inventor who was one of the first people to leave the ground on a powered aircraft some 120 years ago. Whether Pearse got airborne before the Wright brothers is a question that has intrigued people for many years.

In 2022, the council and Downer New Zealand jointly won the Small Airport Infrastructure Award at the New Zealand Airport Awards for the partial runway reseal project, which was completed in March 2021.