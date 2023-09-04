Ambitious programme to revive major South Canterbury river seeks input

The Rakitata (Rangitata) River revival programme, is an ambitious programme, working to restore the mauri (life force) of the river seen in this picture at the State Highway 1 bridge in February 2022.

Input is being sought on a strategy to restore the mauri (life force) of a major South Canterbury river, with major flooding in December 2019 a catalyst for the restoration work.

Ko te Whakahaumanu o te Rakitata Awa, the Rakitata (Rangitata) River revival programme, is an ambitious programme, working to restore the mauri (life force) of the river, ki uta ki tai (from mountains to sea), a Department of Conservation (DOC) release said.

A healthy-braided river ecosystem where native taoka (treasured species) are abundant and healthy, and people and communities can connect and thrive was the programme’s vision, it said.

The non-statutory programme’s strategy sets a vision for achieving a healthy river from its source in Kā Tiriti o te Moana (Southern Alps) to the coastal hāpua (lagoon), and was informed by scientific research and mātauraka Māori and has been brought to life with inspiring illustrations of vibrant, restored ecosystems.

Specific actions are proposed to revive the cultural, environmental and economic aspects of the river for six distinct sections along its length – hāpua, coastal, lower river, foothills, high country and headwaters.

Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua kaitiaki and co-chairperson of the programme’s working group Karl Russell said severe flooding in 2019 was a catalyst for action to restore the mauri of the river.

Supplied/Mark Neilson An illustration showing the upper Rakitata (Rangitata) River thriving.

“That event cut Te Waipounamu (the South Island) in half for three days by taking out the road and rail links,’’ Russell said.

“It triggered a lot of emotions from mana whenua and the community as well as highlighting the issues from a political perspective.”

The devastating deluge caused millions of dollars in damage and cut road and railway access in South Canterbury.

It was also a major hit to native bird life, with DOC reporting several nests destroyed and missing following the floods.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF The flooded river in December 2019.

“I think we all realised we couldn’t keep using the same methods to manage the river because they weren’t working. We saw it as an opportunity to retrieve some of our mana and whakapapa, and to restore the connections and kōrero that had been lost.”

DOC river ranger and working group co-chairperson Brad Edwards said the strategy aimed to strengthen connections and collaboration between the people who interact with the river in many different ways.

“We know lots of people have a connection to the river, and we want to hear from them to make sure we get the strategy right,’’ Edwards said.

“The Rakitata is a huge-braided river system and an iconic Canterbury landform. Braided rivers are rare internationally. Their channels swing and move around naturally with flooding, as we saw in 2019, and this dynamism is important to protect.”

He said rivers across Aotearoa/New Zealand, and braided rivers in particular, are suffering from encroachment and intensive land use. The Rakitata is no exception, he said.

Edwards was also concerned about the decline in birdlife revealed by regular monitoring in the past seven years.

“There’s been a reduction in the number of endangered tarapirohe/black-fronted terns and tarāpuka/black-billed gulls that used to nest in the lower reaches. At the same time, we’ve seen an increase in weeds and predators. I fear some of our treasured taoka are starting to disappear.”

Supplied/Mark Neilson An illustration showing the wildlife in the Rakitata (Rangitata) River thriving.

Russell believed a focus on the long-term health and wellbeing of the awa was fundamental.

“When the river’s needs come first it means that the environment is taken care of and biodiversity is taken care of. We gather around the table for conversations that ask what the river wants and needs, who can use it and who should be around it,’’ he said.

“The strategy we’ve developed brings those conversations into play. We will have respect for each other when we acknowledge everyone’s needs and wants. But the biggest need is the environment and that must come first.”

His hope was that the wider community looked at the river from a different perspective.

“Not just as a waterway, but as a place that creates life and wellbeing for everyone around it. A place where we can be at one with the environment.”

The Rakitata River revival strategy consultation opened on Monday and runs until October 2.

Feedback is welcome.

Rakitata is the preferred name for the Rangitata River as it recognised the local Kāi Tahu (Ngāi Tahu) dialect, which replaces ‘ng’ with ‘k’. ‘Taonga’ becoming ‘taoka’ was another example of this.