Police appeal for sightings of distinctive jet boat stolen from Mackenzie District

Police are looking for a distinctive green and black jet boat reported stolen from the Mackenzie District in August.

The Sonic Jetsprint jet boat, the engine and the trailer it was on were reported stolen on August 11.

Police issued an appeal for sightings or any information on the theft on Sunday.

The Sonic Jetsprint jet boat is 4.1 metres-long, green and black coloured and was manufactured in 1998.

The boat had an inboard Nissan VG30 Turbo 800hp, 3000CC engine. The engine is painted black with gold covers on top and blue covers on the front. The black painted steel trailer was made by Fox Engineering boat trailer in 2017 and has a registration number – 6W240.

Police ask anyone who has seen the boat to contact them and quote file number 230822/3073.