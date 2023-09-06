Timaru's St Mary's Church opens doors to all creatures great and small

Animals during the Blessing Of The Animals Service in Timaru on Sunday.

All creatures great and small were celebrated at an annual church service in Timaru on Sunday.

Bells were replaced by howls as dogs, and a couple of cats, attended the Blessing Of The Animals Service at St Mary’s Church – a highlight for many, according to the Venerable Ben Randall.

“It’s always a great day and a lot of fun,’’ he said.

“Not least because there are a lot of people who connect with us with this service.’’

He said owners had a proud connection to their pets and equally looked forward to the service.

“A big part of the service is connecting with the wider creation.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Father Ian Hanley and his dog, Moana, during the Blessing Of The Animals Service at St Mary’s Church in Timaru on Sunday.

“And people believe God has created all things.’’

It also recognised the important part animals play in people’s lives.

“And we live in a semi-rural community where animals play a big part.

“And animals bring colour to our lives.’’

Animals were also important companions for many, with Covid-19 highlighting the importance of pets as a way of warding off loneliness and isolation.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Cheryl Rose and her dog, Pirate, were some of those present.

“There are a lot of people who would have been entirely alone through the Covid lockdowns [if it wasn’t for their pets].’’

The service also highlighted the work of those protecting animals, and animal welfare, he said.

Donations for the South Canterbury SPCA were accepted at the service.

The children’s choir had also performed during the service for the second year in a row, Randall said.

While this year cats and dogs made up the service, Randall said in the past alpacas, rabbits and guinea pigs had also been blessed.

“You never know what to expect – so far I haven’t been asked to bless a pet rock.’’

Randall said the animals were always well-behaved during the service and will sometimes sing along to the songs.

“Other moments it goes incredibly silent, which is unexpected.

“It’s quite a moving experience.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Two pugs pictured at the Blessing Of The Animals service at St Mary’s Anglican Church in Timaru on Sunday.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A dog takes a peek back during the service.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru's St Mary's Anglican Church Reverend Ben Randall blessing dogs.