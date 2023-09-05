Walking with hope: Timaru walk aims to fundraise, create awareness, and to remember

It is the fifth time Michelle Cogger has organised an awareness and fundraising walk around a subject with a personal connection, but at the heart of it, hope remains the biggest driver.

Cogger, a Timaru-based mental health awareness advocate, who lost her son Ryan Weaver-Cogger, 27, to suicide nearly eight years ago, has been organising the town’s Hope Walk since 2017.

While Covid-19 put a stop for it for two years, the walk returned in 2022, and Cogger said its return last year was positive. This year the event, on Sunday, would have a focus on men’s mental health, she said.

“For guys it’s about getting that conversation going,’’ Cogger said.

“Having a beer with a mate, or at work asking how they are. We can tell them to harden up, and that boys don’t cry, but that doesn’t work.

“It’s okay not to be okay, and you need to look out for your mates.’’

The event was a chance for people to walk together, dressed in yellow, to remember those lost to suicide, as well as giving them the chance to talk to others, and feel hope.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Participants take part in the 2022 Hope Walk, including Layla Salisbury, 5, front, on her scooter.

This year Cogger was also encouraging walkers to wear gumboots in a nod to Gumboot Friday, which raised money for free counselling for five to 24-year-olds throughout the country.

She also emphasised the fact money raised from the walk stayed in South Canterbury.

“This year people are really struggling,’’ she said.

“They’re struggling with their food, petrol, mortgage payments – that all has an effect on mental health.’’

The 3.2km Timaru Hope Walk would start at the Church St entrance of Centennial Park, and end on the grass area in front of the rotunda at Caroline Bay, where there would be a speaker and a sausage sizzle.

The walk would be a gold coin donation per walker, with money raised going to Ampss101. People were also encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to a community foodbank.

Walkers would leave Centennial Park at 10.30am.

DOUG FIELD/STUFF The Timaru Hope Walk in 2018.

Where to get help