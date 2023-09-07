Aoraki Eels off to a flying start at South Island championship campaign

The Aoraki Eels with the Challenge Cup and the 1908 Patu after beating the Southland Rams in Invercargill on Saturday.

The Aoraki Eels will focus on fitness and execution for defending the Challenge Cup against the West Coast next weekend in Temuka.

​The Eels started this year’s South Island men’s championship campaign by winning the cup after beating the Southland Rams 36-16 in Invercargill on Saturday.

The New Zealand Rugby League Championships has teams from the North and the South Island pools battle it out for the 2023 National Championship title.

Eels coach Nathan Robinson said Saturday’s win not only got them the Challenge Cup but also the 1908 Patu which was played for between Aoraki and Southland.

“The boys were really happy winning the cup and the patu,” Robinson said.

“There were some nerves going into the game both for the coaching team and the players. We lost every game last year and to come off with a win, the cup and the patu on our first game this year felt good.

“It took us 15 or 20 minutes after the game started to really get into the game.”

The Eels’ Paula Fonokalafi, Josh Craig, Sax Mcnoe, Pasi Hala and Marika Parker scored tries – Parker scoring two.

Jimmy Robertson ended up with six conversions.

Robinson said the Eels would be focusing on “fitness, execution and sticking to the game plan” before the match against the West Coast on September 16 in Temuka.

On debut for the Eels on Saturday were Sax Mcnoe, Raui Tare, Jimmy Robertson, Paula Fonokalafi, Pasi Hala, Marika Parker, Ash Jenkins, Hyrum Taelega and Gilbert Mike.

The South Island pool was made up of the Aoraki Eels, Tasman, West Coast and Southland Rams. For the Challenge Cup, the South Island teams would challenge or defend the cup on a weekly basis.

The national finals would take place on October 7 in Auckland and would be streamed on Sky TV.