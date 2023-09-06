Community feedback sought on proposal to improve safety of Timaru intersection

Timaru District Council along with Waka Kotahi are consulting on ideas to improve pedestrian and driver safety at the intersection of Arthur and Theodosia streets.

The Timaru community’s feedback has been sought on a proposal to improve the “safety and efficiency” of one of the town’s junctions and the possible creation of a new green space.

The Timaru District Council along with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency are consulting on ideas to improve pedestrian and driver safety at the intersection of Arthur Street and Theodosia Street (State Highway 1).

The council’s land transport manager Suzy Ratahi said the project will improve the “safety and visibility of pedestrians and make things simpler and safer for drivers”.

“With the large number of students attending Ara [Timaru campus], as well as the major new housing developments alongside, it’s important that this neighbourhood has good connections with our CBD,” Ratahi said.

“The aim of the project is to enhance the accessibility and comfort of people with disabilities, seniors, and children who use the crossing. It will also create a more attractive and liveable streetscape.

“The design proposed aims to create a more attractive and accessible public space for the community, while improving the safety and efficiency of the state highway.

“This is an important junction, and it’s important that we get it right, so we’d really like as many people as possible to have their say on what’s being proposed.”

The council’s take on what the location could look like.

The key changes being explored are limiting the turns onto the highway from the city side of Arthur St and the closure of the Ara campus side of the street to improve the safety of pedestrians and cyclists crossing Theodosia St (SH1).

The council is also proposing to create a cul-de-sac on Arthur St and install a raised pedestrian crossing on Theodosia St (SH1).

The council said these changes work together to “improve safety for people walking and cycling and are a part of a larger network of safe walking and cycling paths in Timaru”.

Waka Kotahi urban mobility advisor Anna Nord said the changes proposed on Arthur St will open the street to people and create a place that reflects Timaru’s Ara campus and the new housing development from Kāinga Ora.

Timaru District Council/Supplied The proposed closure on Arthur Street West.

The proposals put forward by the council for feedback are:

Option 1 – Raised and traffic ramped crossing point for path users, across Theodosia St (SH1), no right turn for traffic from Arthur St east, onto Theodosia St (SH1), median refuge island for path users crossing Theodosia St (SH1) and street end closure for traffic of Arthur St west.

Option 2 – No right turn for traffic from Arthur St east, onto Theodosia St (SH1), median refuge island for path users crossing Theodosia St (SH1) and street end closure for traffic of Arthur St west.

Option 3 – Median refuge island for path users crossing Theodosia St (SH1), and street end closure for traffic of Arthur St west.

The council’s survey includes questions about the proposals put forward and will be live until September 25. The survey can be found on the Timaru District Council’s social media page and its website.