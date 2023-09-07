Another cruise ship added to Timaru's busy summer schedule

Another cruise ship has been added to Timaru’s already busy summer schedule.

The Pacific Explorer will visit the port on November 23, making it the 12th ship scheduled to stop in between November 2023 and March 2024, Venture Timaru operations and destination manager Di Hay said.

The Pacific Explorer has the capacity for 1998 guests – with most of the other 11 cruise ships scheduled to stop in Timaru during summer able to carry more than 1000 passengers.

The visits follow last season’s record-breaking 14 Timaru cruise ship stops, and are a massive jump from the three to four ships that visited Timaru each summer prior to Covid-19.

Timaru was expected to get 12 last season, but a further two visits were added to the schedule, after one of the ships was restricted from entering certain ports for not cleaning its biofouling.

New Zealand’s cruise ship industry was hit hard by Covid-19, and the maritime border only reopened to the vessels in August 2022.

In its annual report for 2022-2023, PrimePort Timaru’s total revenue rise of 2.2%, or $627,000, came on the back of increased rental revenue, cruise ships, and tug charter revenue.