Josh Rivett overcomes leg surgery to win another major Cycling South Canterbury title

Josh Rivett, left, and Kees Duyvesteyn climb the Taiko zig zag on their way to third and second respectively in Stage 5 of the two-day 2023 Tour of Timaru.

A Christchurch rider has come back from leg surgery to win Cycling South Canterbury’s (CSC) two-day Tour of Timaru.

The A grade general classification (GC) victory for Josh Rivett (Oxford Edge) on Sunday comes four months after having surgery on both arteries in a leg and two years after he won CSC’s other major annual event – the one-day 150km handicap Twizel to Timaru Classic.

The 22-year-old law student at Otago University said there had been quite a bit of time off the bike following the surgery in May.

“It’s really my first race since ... I had a good feeling coming into it though... I was ready to give it a go,” he told The Timaru Herald.

Rivett said the surgery was for an issue that had been undiagnosed for a long time and the weekend’s event was “a real test” for his recovery.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Climbing the Taiko zig zag in stage five of the two-day Tour of Timaru are, from right, Sam Medlicott, Oliver Grave, Adam Chapman and Oliver Watson-Palmer.

He was consistent in posting a fifth, first and third on Saturday's three stages before two thirds and more time bonuses edged him past Oliver Grave, the GC leader after four stages, to win overall by 3 seconds.

Rivett finished the two days with 12secs of time bonuses over the five stages to Grave's 10secs, meaning just 1sec separated the pair on overall racing time.

He was 6secs behind Grave after four stages and said he and Kees Duyvesteyn were able to make a break on the bunch on the first climb after the turnaround.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff James Krzanich is in full aero mode as he descends the Taiko zig zag during stage five of the two-day 2023 Tour of Timaru.

“We got a pretty big gap but knew we had to give it everything... when it came down to it, it was pretty close.”

The final stage was won by 2022 tour winner James Krzanich, but he was out of the running for the GC.

Duyvesteyn, the tour’s 2018 and 2019 winner, grabbed second in the stage and third place on the podium 14sec back.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Cyclists line up in their grades before the start of stage four of the two-day Tour of Timaru from Fairview on Sunday.

Best of the locals was teenager and Timaru Boys’ High School student Reef Roberts who was a surprise leader of the tour after Saturday’s stages, which included a win in the third. Roberts had 13th and 14th placings on Sunday to finish 10th 1min 27sec behind Rivett.

Rivett said his next event would be another shot at the Twizel to Timaru on September 16 and then the Tour of Southland on October 29-November 4.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Justin Stott, right, wears the B grade tour leader’s jersey as he leads a descent of the Taiko zig zag during stage five of the two-day Tour of Timaru.

There were plenty of CSC riders on the podiums in the lower grades, including a sweep of the placings in C grade with Grant Cook winning from David Rush and Josh Young.

Results: A grade: Josh Rivett 5:13.04, 1; Oliver Grave +3sec, 2; Kees Duyvestyn +14, 3; B grade: Justin Stott 5:05.12, 1; Andy Hilton +14sec, 2; Jared Millar +22, 3; C grade: Grant Cook 5:19.43, 1; David Rush +23, 2; Josh Young +3.26, 3; D grade: Monique Brake 5:47.31, 1; Mitchell Brookland +6, 2; Stephen Threadgall +11, 3; E grade: Jason Stevenson 4:08.32, 1; Stef Downes +41, 2; Kim Young +4.47, 3; Under-17 A: Ben Crawford 5:25.21, 1; Jesse Johnston +53, 2; Oliver Clark +57, 4; Under-17 B: Olivia Greenaway-Ewing 3:51.42, 1; Kyra Marett +9, 2; Sean Threadgall +17, 3; Under-17 C: Emma Crawford 2:46.18, 1; Aiden Watts +15, 2; Violetta Dacre +2.19, 3.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff C grade riders Grant Cook and Dave Rush climb the Taiko zig zag during stage five of the two-day Tour of Timaru. Cook won the grade, with Rush, second.