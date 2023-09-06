One year on: Former refugees celebrated in Timaru District

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The Al Hussein family, from left, Rinas Al Hussein, 11, Bothina Wali, Mohammad Al Hussein, 6, Saed Al Hussein, Shahed Al Hussein, 8 and Riad Al Hussein, 15, in Timaru on Wednesday following a ceremony in honour of their 12 months in the district.

When Saed Al Hussein and his family arrived in Timaru 12 months ago they knew no-one.

But the kindness and support shown to them by the community, has prompted the former Syrian refugee to give back to his community.

Next week, the barber will visit The Croft rest home in Timaru where he will cut the hair of male residents as a way of giving back to the community.

It is a world away from the war-torn country the family fled, and Al Hussein said his family felt supported in Timaru.

Now, 12 months after he, and his family, and the Alhmidi family arrived in Timaru, the families have become part of the community, carving up the football field, competing in the kickboxing ring, cutting people’s hair, and welcoming another baby into the world.

On Wednesday, as part of Welcoming Week celebrations, a special service was held at the Timaru District Council where the families were presented with town medals, and treated to a Syrian morning tea.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Rawan Alhmidi, 15, left, Marwan Alhmidi, 13, Fatima Alibrahim, Yamin Alhmidi, 8, Iman Alhmidi, 10, Ibrahim Alhmidi, 3 months, Omar Alhmidi, Razan Alhmidi, 12, and Anwar Alhmidi, 19.

The week is part of the Welcoming Communities – Te Waharoa ki ngā Hapori programme which the council is part of.

The programme, led by Immigration New Zealand in partnership with the Ministry of Ethnic Communities and the Human Rights Commission, provides a framework for councils to support newcomers into the community.

Speaking through a translator, Al Hussein, whose family had arrived a year ago to the day, told those gathered at the ceremony they had found Timaru to be a “great place, peaceful and with kind people’’.

Meanwhile, Omar Alhmidi and his wife have welcomed a baby boy into their family since moving to Timaru a year ago on Thursday.

He said the family was “very thankful for everything’’.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Medals were given to both families, acknowledging their 12-months in the Timaru District.

Presbyterian Support South Canterbury refugee settlement manager Tracey Miron said the Alhmidi family had mixed well into the community with the children strong kick-boxers, and football players.

Miron also highlighted the “vital and important role of volunteers’’ working with the families.

“We could not do what we do, and families really appreciate the personal help and support of their whānau volunteers.’’

She said the connections between the volunteers and the families were often “very special’’ and often resulted in “lovely connections”.

She said volunteers were always being sought and anyone interested was welcome to contact the Refugee Settlement Services.

Timaru District mayor Nigel Bowen said when it was agreed the district would be part of the refugee settlement programme some years ago he was excited by the opportunity.

“Because we get to be a part of your journey,’’ he said to the two families at the ceremony.

He acknowledged the challenging journey the families had getting to Timaru and said it was a privilege to be able to call them New Zealanders.