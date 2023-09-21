How chats in a country pub led to bike rides raising more than $2.3m for charities

Electric bikes are favoured by Cave residents Sharon and Phil Laurie who are two of the original personnel responsible for setting up the Central South Island Charity Bike Ride which is celebrating its 20th annual event in February 2024.

The first cyclists to complete a charity bike ride through alpine areas of South Canterbury in 2005 are being remembered as a bunch of "fuddy duddy old buggers" as a start to training for the 20th event approaches.

The three-day, 385km Central South Island Charity Bike Ride is the brainchild of Phil and Sharon Laurie, Morrell McFetrich and Denis Murray with the idea sparked by a similar ride the Lauries undertook from Townsville to Cairns in Australia.

Phil Laurie admitted to them being regulars at the Cave pub, 30km west of Timaru, and on one day they cycled 12km to Albury, “had a few beers and came back feeling like Lance Armstrong”, and the seed was sown.

What followed was “nights and nights of meetings in Cave”, he said.

Phil Laurie said the first ride, in 2005, attracted 56 riders and left them “a bit awe struck ... couldn’t believe it was happening”.

“We just copied it (from the Australian event) ... Sharon pretty much organised it. She was the whizz. Me and Morrell were the front people. Pretty much Sharon who did all the organising.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Together for some pre-charity ride publicity for the 2010 Central South Island Charity Bike Ride are, from left, Phil Laurie; Morrell McFetrich, Mike Balchin and Denis Murray.

“We did not expect 56 riders. We were thinking if we could get 25 we would be doing pretty well.”

Sharon Laurie said all were on a high for a long time after the first event.

“Fuddy duddy old buggers who rode 335 kilometres in three days ... who does that?

“I think to be fair it was pretty anxiety provoking.

Jess Parker/Stuff The Pink Bunnies, from left, Margerie Gould, Russell Powell, Penny Ayre, Gwenda Powell and Adrienne Chappell celebrate their arrival home after the 2008 three-day charity bike ride. The Powells completed the ride on the pictured tandem.

“We'd been around the route by car, not by bike, ourselves. Although we were pretty confident about the organisation in terms of accommodation and feeding people, making sure money went directly to the people ... quietly confident with all that.”

The money raised from the past 19 rides had gone to more than 50 charities.

South Canterbury Hospice is the core charity, but others lined up to benefit from the 2024 ride are Family Works, YMCA, Life Education, Multiple Sclerosis, Mokihi Hauora, Learning For You and Riding For Disabled.

“It is probably one of the few events that I've ever been involved with that you could say that 100% of the money that's been donated goes directly to the charities that are named prior to the ride,” Sharon Laurie said.

Mark Lawson/Stuff Some of the riders in the 2010 Central South Island Charity Bike Ride ready themselves for a training ride in November 2009.

“What we did have anxiety about was whether we did have it right in terms of safety on the roads.”

Phil Laurie said they got lucky with traffic management by bumping into John Lawson from Fulton Hogan, and “they stepped in to take over the traffic management”.

“That helped a lot ... it would have been a huge cost.”

Sharon Laurie said Fulton Hogan was still doing that 20 years later ... “an amazing community outfit”.

John Bisset/Stuff Central South Island Charity bike riders before they left Tekapo’s Balmoral Army Camp after an overnight stay during the 2016 event.

Registrations are open for the 2024 event which is limited to 150 entries and preparations begin at 8.30am on October 1 at Pleasant Point where entrants will hear from the charities and also undertake their first training ride.

The loop route takes riders through four districts – Timaru, Mackenzie, Waitaki and Waimate – with overnight stopovers in Tekapo and Kurow.

“We've been doing this way round now for quite a few years. It works a lot better traffic wise,’’ Ride committee member Max Munro said.

“It's a huge event and to be still going after 20 years it has certainly blown everybody's mind that it is still going.

JOHN BISSET/FAIRFAX NZ The Central South Island Charity Bike Ride raised $155,000 for eight South Canterbury charities in 2017.

“To be honest if you wanted to start it now, you would never get away with it.”

Munro said it's got a lot harder to even get charities to apply for the funding because charities are under a lot of pressure themselves.

“We do expect them, for the money we give them, to give us some support, supplying riders, some drivers for the cars, perhaps doing some meals for us and some charities just don't have the capabilities to do that any more.

“And obviously with the downturn in the economy, there's only so many dollars to go around, and we just respect every dollar we get.”

Sharon Laurie said their “vision was to create an event where we raised money for the chosen charities and that it was affordable for the average Joe Bloggs to register for, and our focus really was on a whanau run event”.

“So we didn't want the fact that we were raising money for charity to be the priority, the focus.

“We actually wanted to create a whanau event that the focus was on participation, it was on fitness, psychologically getting out and about for your own good and for the benefit of others as well. I know we did that very well.

“It is fair to say that probably for the first 7-8 years we pretty much breathed, ate and slept the bike ride.”

Phil Laurie said that’s the reason they were not involved any more.

“We just got burnt out.”

Sharon Laurie said it was hard to let the event go “because it was our baby” but they did “hand it on to people who are as passionate about the ride and keen cyclists as we were, so we were very fortunate with that”.

“I think that for me, I didn't see the event as becoming as big as what it did and I certainly didn’t see it raising as much money as it has.

“For a small community it is incredible.”

McFetrich, in remembering the first year, said “we didn't have a clue ... we thought that it might be the first and last year".

"Every year has been a good one though. It really is a few good people raising money for those who can't get out and do anything.

"It is not a cycle race, it is about raising money for those people."

Murray, the only person to have completed every ride, thought "at year five we have done very well".

"We were amazed to hit that first million in year 10 and thought we would keep going while there is interest."

Bejon Haswell/Stuff A bunch of riders on the 2021 Central South Island Charity Bike Ride stop for a break on the shore of Lake Pukaki with Aoraki/Mt Cook in the background.

Murray said the highlight was seeing the faces of the people when the money was given out.

"It all makes it worthwhile."

Murray said there always seemed to be a good base on which the event was built, and he looked forward to it every year.

"It's like a big family.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Central South Island Charity Bike Ride original Dennis Murray is the only person to have ridden in all 19 of the rides and is ready to make it 20 in February 2024.

He admits to getting a bit older and a bit slower but the 69-year-old had no intention of stopping "until they put me in a box".

Murray said the work by the Lauries in the first years was "phenomenal".

"It's grown so much from when Phil came back from Aussie ... the rest is history."