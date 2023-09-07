Preparation work on Aigantighe Art Gallery starts, project within budget

Almost six years after it closed due to high seismic risk, a progress report on the earthquake strengthening of the Aigantighe Art Gallery’s historic House Gallery has Timaru’s mayor confident the project can be completed.

The project has faced a number of hurdles since the 118-year-old category 2 heritage-listed building was closed in 2017, including delays after the council discovered the work was “significantly more complex’’ than first thought, and when the council failed to receive any tenders for the work late last year.

The cost of the redevelopment, which includes two projects – the House Gallery refurbishment, and the demolition and replacement of extensions to the main gallery built in 1978 and 1995 – has also increased over that time, and now sits at a total cost of between $8.5m and $9.5m.

However, there has been good news this week with preparation work on the House Gallery underway, and within budget.

Giving a report on the project to strengthen and refurbish the building at a meeting on Tuesday, Timaru District Council manager of property services and client representative Nicole Timney said there had been good progress.

“A request for proposal (RFP) has been developed, and went to market for a main contractor on August 21.

“We had six firms with interest in doing the works.

“One has withdrawn, from the Christchurch area, and the rest are local – from Timaru.’’

She said the RFP would close at the end of the month, and a final review would be made on October 2.

“We will look to work with the winner of that evaluation process. I will then formulate the paper which will come up to tenders and procurement for the council to make a decision.’’

That meeting was scheduled for November.

After the contract was awarded in November, site set-up was planned for December 2023, with the seismic construction to start in January 2024.

“[It’s] good progress. Things are underway, and we’re prepping the site at this time and within budget.

“The indications are – definitely well within budget.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The project has faced a number of hurdles since the 118-year-old category 2 heritage-listed building was closed.

Timney’s report said “total expenditure for this financial year to 31 July 2023 is $0 with no cost for review and set up of project’’.

Mayor Nigel Bowen said the news was “really positive” and was pleased to hear the work was within budget.

“I’d just like to commend the team that are working on this.

“All of a sudden it feels like major changes, it’s heading in the right direction, and I’m now a lot more confident that we can actually achieve this and get this back open for the community.’’

At a community services committee meeting in July, councillor Allan Booth aired his frustrations over the amount of time the project was taking saying it was “not good enough’’ and he wanted “action”.

“I can't believe we’re still here and nothing’s been done,” he said.