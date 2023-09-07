Ka Toi Māori​ o Aoraki Flava​ Festival to be held in Timaru over two days

After a four-year hiatus the Ka Toi Māori​ o Aoraki Flava​ Festival is returning to Timaru, and for the first time will be held at the Caroline Bay Soundshell.

And that is not the only first – this year the celebration of culture and creativity, which starts on Friday, will be held over two days, with stalls included in Saturday’s festivities to celebrate the region’s Māori artists.

Chairperson of the festival, Kathy Campbell, said 24 schools were registered for this year’s celebration – with eight competitive primary schools and 13 non-competitive, four competitive secondary schools, and one non-competitive.

There were also 10 early childhood centres registered, she said.

Campbell said members of the public “are most definitely welcome to attend’’.

“This is part of the reason we are having a two-day outdoor event,’' she said.

“Friday is our Korohi o te Pepi (Singing of the Babies) and non-competitive kura, and Saturday is for our competitive kura – primary and secondary.’’

She said being able to hold the festival outdoors at the Soundshell was exciting, as was the fact there would be stalls on Saturday.

“Our annual Flava and Korohi o te Pepi festivals are finally back into a live space in 2023 after being cancelled or forced online over the last four years due to Covid.

“These festivals are back bigger and better than ever.’’

She said taking the event outdoors allowed connection with te taiao (the environment).

“Our judges are all local allowing our tamariki/mokopuna the opportunity to see and be seen by people from our community who are rangatira in their own right and still actively involved in kapa haka, our local marae and our hapori Māori (Māori community).’’

She said the competitive kapa haka group from Te Aitarakihi would perform during the lunch break on Saturday which would be another chance for aspirational growth, and showed that moving out or on from school did not mean moving out or on from kapa haka and te Ao Māori.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Bluestone School pupils take part in Flava Fest at Timaru’s Theatre Royal in 2019.

Campbell said the festivals had continued to grow from its early beginnings in the suicide prevention space and Kia Piki te ora o te Taitamariki – a nationwide strategy with a mission statement “that taitamariki Māori are valued, nurtured, and strengthened’’.

She said the festivals allowed tamariki/mokopuna “to shine, to share, to grow, to connect, to excel and just to celebrate their own unique identities, their whakapapa, their culture and what it means to be a part of something so much bigger than themselves’’.

“It is an awesome opportunity for our young people to see their peers from other schools celebrating and showcasing their pride and connection to te Ao Māori.”

She said she would love for the festival to grow.

“The small steps we are making this year will allow us to keep forging ahead, the scope is endless.

“To see the growth of this event, we would like to diversify by seeing the inclusion of all things pertaining to te Ao Māori. We want to attract whānau from outside of our area to come and celebrate this kaupapa. We want this festival to be marked in your calendar as an annual event that inspires and celebrates all things Māori.’’