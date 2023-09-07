Nigel Walsh back in charge of NZ Rugby's Heartland XV

South Canterbury coach, Nigel Walsh, centre, sat among spectators in the grandstand to watch his team beat North Otago in the 2023 Heartlands Championship match in Ōamaru on Saturday.

South Canterbury's Nigel Walsh has been confirmed as coach of NZ Rugby's Heartland XV for the third straight year.

“It’s another great privilege to represent the Heartland provinces and I’m really looking forward to it," Walsh said in a NZR announcement on Wednesday.

Walsh took over as South Canterbury coach in the 2019 season and has been at the helm of a team that is trying to win the Bunnings Heartland Championship for the third-straight year with the squad on a 25-match unbeaten run in the competition dating back to 2019.

Poverty Bay's Miah Nikora will be Walsh's assistant coach.

"Nigel is a guy that has a lot of mana and respect within the Heartland unions," Nikora said.

"I love the way he operates, he’s personable, and I can’t wait to work with and under him in this campaign."

The Heartland XV has a two-game itinerary playing Canterbury Development on November 1 in Methven and the NZ Barbarians on November 4 in Oamaru.

The Heartland XV will be hoping for tougher outings than their sole match in 2022 when the New Zealand Police XV was demolished 84-14 in Taupo which drew some complaints at the time that the team deserved more respect from NZR.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Walsh said it was a privilege to be reappointed coach of New Zealand Rugby’s Heartlands XV for the third straight year.

NZR said Covid-19 had disrupted plans to build a programme for the team, plus it was a good Heartland XV in 2022, and it was difficult to determine in advance how competitive a match would be.

Mike Hester, NZR’s participation development manager, said on Wednesday that after the disruption of Covid-19 it was great to continue rebuilding the Heartland XV programme.

“It has been challenging trying to re-establish the programme over the past few years but with the support of Canterbury Rugby Football Union and the NZ Barbarians, we have been able to construct a meaningful domestic campaign in 2023,” Hester said.

Pete White, NZ Barbarians club captain, said as supporters of grassroots rugby, the Barbarians see their match as an opportunity to provide the Heartland XV a match against a quality opposition.

“It’s also an awesome development opportunity for our NPC players to be seen and considered for higher honours including Super Rugby contracts,” White said.

“We’ve got a nice mix of Super Rugby and NPC coaches from the South Island headed by Tom Donnelly and we look to build a great team culture."

The Heartland XV playing squad will be announced after round eight of the Heartland Championship.