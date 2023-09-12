Timaru District Council leaving Pareora Dam 'as it is'

Plans to remove or repair the ageing and dangerous Pareora Dam have been put on hold indefinitely, but any explanation from the Timaru District Council as to why will remain under wraps until at least November.

Council has been warned of the structure’s ongoing risk to the public, and at this stage its audit and risk committee has ticked a “do nothing” approach, one of five options considered by Riley consulting in a July 2022 report.

The other options were remediating the foundations, cut a low-level spillway, lower the dam to a uniform height and remove the dam down to the foundations/river bed.

The do-nothing approach is significantly different from council’s 2022-2023 Annual Plan which allocated $716,800 for “Pareora Dam Safety Improvements” as a “key project”.

It is unknown whether council carried out any work in the 2022-2023 Annual Plan period, and any funding for future remediation work is missing from the 2023-2024 Annual Plan.

Council has consistently kept discussions about the future of the Dam in the publicly excluded arena, citing “commercial sensitivity and to enable commercial or industrial negotiation”.

However, under questioning from councillor Stu Piddington during an infrastructure committee meeting on September 5, council's group manager of infrastructure, Andrew Dixon, gave an update.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Water flows over the top of the deteriorating Pareora dam in the Pareora River Gorge. Photo taken January 11, 2023.

Dixon said the dam issue had “been discussed in the audit and risk committee, and a motion was passed that we would do no further work in that space for the Pareora Dam”.

"It is extremely challenging with landowners and everything else, so it was agreed that we would leave it as it is," he said.

Piddington then asked to get “some of the background on that”, adding that “you might decide about something in audit and risk but that leaves nine councillors unknowing that aren't on that committee”.

“Point taken,” Dixon replied, adding “I will ensure the audit and risk committee report is popped in the infrastructure committee at the next meeting (November 15).”

JOHN BISSET/STUFF The historic Pareora dam site on the Pareora River. The structure, built prior to March 1878, is degrading. (Video first published in January 2023)

Further approaches by The Timaru Herald to council had been stonewalled with the comment “we can’t provide any further information at this time, but a full report on this matter will be publicly released in the standard timeframe prior to the next infrastructure committee (meeting) on November 15,” communications and engagement manager Stephen Doran said.

The dam site, circa 150 years old, had public health and safety dangers clearly marked by signs leading to the area, with one sign warning that “toxic algae may be in this river”, alongside another sign “unsafe to swim immediately above and below the dam”, while at the dam site itself, “extreme hazard” was posted on the dam.

A swimmer drowned at the site in 2005, and the signs had been continually and regularly ignored by swimmers and other visitors since.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff More signs warn of the dangers of swimming in the Pareora Dam area, in January 2023.

Council was also faced with considering new Building (Dam Safety) Regulations that would come into effect on May 13, 2024, if they were to consider trying to retain the structure, while standing in the way of demolition was the legal requirement to obtain an Archaeological Authority from Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga (HNZPT).

The site held “historic and architectural heritage values and is part of a heritage landscape that includes the Timaru water race”, a report commissioned by council from South Island Archaeology Ltd in December 2021 said.