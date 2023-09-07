Timaru driver who killed five teenage passengers has second parole hearing

Tyreese Fleming is sentenced at the High Court in Timaru in June 2022 on five charges of dangerous driving causing death.

The driver who crashed and killed five teenagers near Timaru in 2021 will soon have another chance at early release from prison, after being denied in May as an undue risk and not truly remorseful.

Tyreese Stuart Fleming, now 20, was 19 when he crashed his overloaded car at the intersection of Seadown and Meadow roads in Washdyke, killing Javarney Drummond, 15, Niko Hill, 15, Andrew Goodger, 15, Jack Wallace, 16, and Joseff McCarthy, 16, in August 2021.

He was jailed for two years and six months in June 2022 after admitting five charges of dangerous driving causing death. He was originally charged with five counts of manslaughter.

Fleming was driving his passengers just three days after gaining his restricted licence and had consumed alcohol. One of the passengers was in the car boot when the crash occurred with the speeding vehicle hitting a concrete power pole. Fleming was the only survivor.

His statutory release date from the Youth Unit at Christchurch Men’s Prison is December 28, 2024. The board’s first meeting to discuss an early release was in May.

In declining the May application the board decided to see him again by the end of September and consider whether, “in its view”, he could be safely released.

Prior to the May decision the board met with three families of the victims.

"We explained to Mr Fleming that it was the clear view of all we spoke to that Mr Fleming should be serving his whole sentence," Parole Board panel convenor Martha Coleman said in the decision.

"The victims felt that if he were released (in May), it would represent a prison term of two months only for each of the boys that died in the car that day.

"In response to that, Mr Fleming said that he understands why the victims would want him to serve his whole sentence. He also said that he understood the significance of the impact that the deaths of their son, grandson and brother would have had on them."

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A makeshift memorial on Seadown Rd in August 2022, in the days that followed the fatal crash.

Coleman said that Fleming had said he did not intend the deaths of his friends that night, although he acknowledged that his actions on that night were deliberate ones.

"The board also raised with him a concern that he was not truly remorseful. Mr Fleming said that he will forever be sorry about what happened that day and that he feels 'shit' about it."

Coleman said the board also put to him "that he is considered an ongoing risk because of his risk taking, his drinking and his rule-breaking behaviour".

"(He) accepted that he was a risk at the time of the offending but said that he had learnt skills to ensure that he now thinks about the consequences of his actions before taking them.

"He said he will do that because he does not ever want anything like this to happen again. He said that the incident that night has made him realise that actions do have consequences and will be mindful. He also said that he has not had one drink since that night in question."

Coleman said that in terms of the ongoing emotional harm being experienced by the victims Fleming said that he could imagine how upset they would still be.

"He indicated a preparedness to go through a restorative justice process, which has occurred with some of the victim families, if any of the other families want to.

"In our view there is still some work (for him) to do before he could safely be released on parole. We have asked whether more age-appropriate supported accommodation could be found.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Dave Gaskin addresses media in Timaru after a crash that killed five teenagers at the intersection of Meadows and Seadown roads. Video first published August 8, 2021.

"The board was also concerned that there was no firm plan around support to remain abstinent of substances in the community."

Coleman said that from talking to Fleming, alcohol was the main concern of the board.

"He said that he did not take drugs.

“In our view there needs to be some strengthening of his safety plan to reflect the nature of his release."

Coleman said Fleming had been working hard to develop skills to mitigate his risk taking behaviour and understood the importance of thinking through the consequences of his actions before he acted.

"However, until his release and safety plans has been strengthened, the board is of the view that he remains an undue risk and parole today is declined."

The report did say Fleming had engaged positively in all the programmes and activities in the prison unit and he had been assessed as posing a low risk of further offending.

“For that reason, he is not suited to the youth programme. However, given the seriousness of the offending, he was scheduled for a brief psychological intervention to complete a safety plan.”

Coleman said the board also considered that it needed to deal with how he could manage peer pressure.

“As the report acknowledges, due to the wide public knowledge and interest in his original offending, as well as his age and vulnerability, a high level of support is going to be required for Mr Fleming on release.”