Timaru Squash Club prepares to host 'extremely competitive' National SuperChamps

Practising for this week's C Grade National SuperChamps is Hamish Scott.

Preparations are well underway at the Timaru Squash Club to host the C Grade National SuperChamps squash tournament this week.

Club president and tournament host Linda Kenny said 150 players – 10 men’s teams and 10 women’s teams – would compete over four days, starting on Wednesday, to be crowned the national C Grade champions.

“The preparations have been going beautifully. We have a subcommittee of seven people who have been working for the last two months to get everything sorted at the club,” Kenny said.

“Although we’re hosting the C Gade matches, we have four teams from Timaru participating in other grades around the country.

“The subcommittee have been extremely busy with preparations to host the large influx of players. The players will be arriving in town on Tuesday.

“The squash club members are excited about the event and there’s been quite a lot of work put into this. We’ve been in contact with all the managers, and we’re really looking forward to hosting.”

Kenny said the tournament would put the best C Grade players from across the country against each other, and she expected the four days of squash to be “extremely competitive”.

The last time club hosted the SuperChamps was about six years ago.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Sprucing up the Timaru Squash Club for this week's C Grade National SuperChamps is Kelvyn Willetts.

“There’s going to be some great squash played over the four days,” she said.

“We also have three local teams – two club teams and one team from Pleasant Point – competing in the C Grade matches.”

Kenny said, with managers, players and family members, the club was expecting more than 200 people to visit Timaru this week.

“A lot of them would have booked motels, vehicles, they would go out to eat, and this event will be quite a good boost to the local economy.

“One team from Rotorua are coming with 32 people.”

She said the club would be open from noon on Wednesday, and 8am on the other three days.

Spectators were welcome to come along to watch the matches which could possibly go as late as 11.30pm each day.