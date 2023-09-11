Flava Festival celebrates culture and creativity in Timaru

Ka Toi Māori​ o Aoraki Flava​ Festival returns to Timaru for two days, after a four-year hiatus.

The return of an annual festival celebrating culture and creativity in Timaru hails the beginning of bigger and better things, organisers say.

Ka Toi Māori​ o Aoraki Flava​ Festival was held on Friday and Saturday after a four-year hiatus, and for the first time was held at the Caroline Bay Soundshell, and over two days.

Festival chairperson Kathy Campbell said she was “absolutely rapt’’ with the festival’s success this year with 24 schools taking part in the celebration – eight competitive primary schools and 13 non-competitive, four competitive secondary schools, and one non-competitive.

There were also 10 early childhood centres that took part.

“The crowds on Saturday – every time I turned around to the stand it was so good to see such a lot of people,’’ Campbell said.

“People were having a good time, enjoying themselves, and whānau were enjoying being together. It was good to see people having family time.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Mountainview High School kapa haka group members perform during the second day of the Ka Toi Māori​ o Aoraki Flava​ Festival at the Caroline Bay Soundshell on Saturday.

Many families had travelled from outside South Canterbury to watch the festival, she said.

Stalls including food carts and Māori arts and crafts were also included at Saturday’s event.

Campbell said two selling hāngī had both sold out.

“Everything seemed to be well-supported, and I would love to see more stalls next year.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Kaiwhaiki Peetitumango, 17, of Ashburton College during the second day of the Ka Toi Māori​ o Aoraki Flava​ Festival.

The festival had been organised by a group of enthusiastic volunteers this year, with more people being sought to help with next year’s festival, Campbell said.

A highlight was seeing the manaaki (support) shown by members of the Roncalli College’s team towards Timaru’s Sacred Heart Primary School members, committee member Renee Bowman said.

Campbell hoped the festival would be built on for next year.

“We’re hoping next year’s festival will be bigger and better.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Crowds during the second day of the Ka Toi Māori​ o Aoraki Flava​ Festival at Caroline Bay’s Soundshell on Saturday.

“It’s a really good first step towards growing it.’’

She said there was lots to think about in planning next year’s festival.

The festival has continued to grow from its early beginnings in the suicide prevention space and Kia Piki te ora o te Taitamariki – a nationwide strategy with a mission statement “that taitamariki Māori are valued, nurtured, and strengthened’’, she said.

The festival allowed tamariki/mokopuna “to shine, to share, to grow, to connect, to excel and just to celebrate their own unique identities, their whakapapa, their culture and what it means to be a part of something so much bigger than themselves’’.

RESULTS

Overall award – Ashburton College

The Te Reo Rangatira award (language and pronunciation) – Ashburton College

Senior kapa haka award (secondary school) – Ashburton College

Junior kapa haka award (primary school) – Bluestone School

Innovation award (creativity) – Ashburton College

Kākahu award (best dressed) – Ashburton College

Kaea Tuakana award (most outstanding male lead secondary) – Kaiwhaiki Peetitumango (Ashburton)

Kaea Tuakana award (most outstanding female lead secondary) – Karakia Waa (Roncalli College)

Kaea Teina award (most outstanding male lead primary) – John Sievers (Oceanview Height School)

Kaea Teina award (most outstanding female lead primary) – Nakeisha Austin (Bluestone School)

Performing arts award (junior) - Waimataitai School

Visual arts award (junior) – Highfield School

Te Rito award for the school that best represents the theme healthy relationships promoting a healthy environment – Waimataitai School and Sacred Heart Primary School

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Rongomai Unahi, 18, of Mountainview High School during the second day of festival.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Nakeisha Austin, 13, of Bluestone School.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Savannah Brundell, 10, of Timaru South School performs.