Tonga Language Week closes with cultural celebration in Timaru

13:46, Sep 11 2023
Tongan Community of Timaru president Leilani Fotofili during a celebration of the end of Tonga Language Week, at the Timaru Boys’ High School hall on Saturday evening.
As a week of celebration ends and it’s time to say “Alu ā” on Saturday evening, the Tongan language is still very much alive in Timaru.

The language has been celebrated and recognised during Uike Lea Faka-Tonga 2023, Tonga Language Week, which ended on Saturday.

In South Canterbury that included a gathering of the Tongan Community of Timaru at Timaru Boys’ High School where food, culture, dance and music were celebrated, group president Leilani Fotofili said.

She said the week allowed for those living away from their homeland the chance to show their pride for the language and culture.

“It makes us proud of who we are,’’ Fotofili said.

Suliana Tuiaki, left, and Ilaivaha Finefeuiaki, 13, get ready for a performance during a celebration at the end of Tonga Language Week on Saturday.
“Especially coming to a foreign country and to be able to pass it on to our kids.’’

Folofili said Saturday evening also gave members a chance to meet those in the community from other Pacific Islands.

“Everyone was really enjoying it.’’

It was a positive way to end a positive week, she said.

“It was a very warm night – we all loved the night.’’

From left, Lisita Finau, 14, Foloke Finau, 8, Viliami Finau and Moana Finau, 10, watching the Warriors game on a cellphone, before the start of the celebration.
Leilani Fotofili, left, and Lata Peti dance during the celebration.
Attendees on the night.
Vika Falepapalangi, 14, left, Ilaivaha Finefeuiaki, 13, centre, and Ellen Tatafu, 14, during the evening’s celebrations.
Suliana Tuiaki and Repeka Gaogao, 6.
Kushpreet Toor, 16, back left, and Lucy Toor, back right, with Pilimilose Peti, front left, and Simran Toor.
