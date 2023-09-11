Tonga Language Week closes with cultural celebration in Timaru
As a week of celebration ends and it’s time to say “Alu ā” on Saturday evening, the Tongan language is still very much alive in Timaru.
The language has been celebrated and recognised during Uike Lea Faka-Tonga 2023, Tonga Language Week, which ended on Saturday.
In South Canterbury that included a gathering of the Tongan Community of Timaru at Timaru Boys’ High School where food, culture, dance and music were celebrated, group president Leilani Fotofili said.
She said the week allowed for those living away from their homeland the chance to show their pride for the language and culture.
“It makes us proud of who we are,’’ Fotofili said.
“Especially coming to a foreign country and to be able to pass it on to our kids.’’
Folofili said Saturday evening also gave members a chance to meet those in the community from other Pacific Islands.
“Everyone was really enjoying it.’’
It was a positive way to end a positive week, she said.
“It was a very warm night – we all loved the night.’’