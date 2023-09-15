Timaru celebrates resettlement of 100 former refugees in the district

Ali Salem, 10, digs soil during a tree planting at the Botanic Gardens to mark the resettlement of 100 former refugees in Timaru on Wednesday.

As the district celebrated the resettlement of 100 former refugees, one of those who came to Timaru from Syria thanked the community for making them feel welcome.

As a tree was planted at the Botanic Gardens by some of those new citizens, a monarch butterfly fluttered in the still air above the special occasion, and young Syrian children ran around, laughing and skilfully avoiding the daffodils.

The silver beech was a symbol for the new roots put down by the families who have been resettled in Timaru since 2020 as part of an increase in the annual quota of refugees from 1000 to 1500, announced by the Government in 2018.

Presbyterian Support South Canterbury Refugee Settlement Services manager Tracey Miron said while the celebration was to acknowledge the 100 former Syrians that had been resettled in Timaru, there were actually 110 former refugees that had moved to the town.

The 110th to arrive was Salem Alabed who arrived in Timaru two hours before the celebration, Miron said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Hussein Alharoun and his daughter Rossela Hussein, 5 months, put soil down around a newly planted tree in the Timaru Botanic Gardens on Wednesday, as part of an event celebrating the region's 100 resettled former refugees.

She said there had also been a celebration for former Syrian refugees where, as part of Welcoming Week celebrations, a special service was held at the Timaru District Council with families presented with town medals, and treated to a Syrian morning tea.

Alharoun and Zinab Fatout had missed out on that, so they were presented with a medal at the tree planting event.

The tree was put into the ground by Timaru District mayor Nigel Bowen and other refugees, with others scattering dirt around the silver beech.

Miron thanked the agencies that had helped the former refugees resettle in the district.

This included the work of Zonta, a group furnishing homes.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Former refugees celebrate the special occasion at Timaru's Enliven Centre, at the Botanic Gardens, this week.

Through an interpreter, Alharoun thanked those who had helped their families.

“To the Presbyterian Support South Canterbury office and refugee service, the Red Cross, to the mayor and to council staff we extend to you our gratitude,’’ he said.

In many ancient cultures, butterflies were considered a powerful symbol of transformation and spiritual growth.

It was perhaps appropriate, then, that as loud music played across the centre, and two men from the group got up and danced, another monarch could be seen fluttering above them.

It stayed for a while as more men joined the dance, and then women, and the children continued their exploration of the gardens, running free and happy.

In May 2022, Presbyterian Support South Canterbury (PSSC) was confirmed by Immigration New Zealand (INZ), along with Ashburton's Safer Mid Canterbury, as two organisations that would continue providing refugee settlement support services.

PSSC's contract for Timaru is for a further six years.