Woman charged after allegedly advancing towards police with firearm in Timaru

A woman is accused of advancing towards police officers while holding a firearm. (File photo)

A 34-year-old woman who allegedly advanced towards police with a firearm at a Timaru address on Friday night has been charged with three counts of assault, including two of assaulting police.

Sergeant Kevin McErlain, of Timaru, said police were called to the Canada St address to investigate noises reportedly coming from the property.

McErlain said while they were conducting inquiries, a woman holding a firearm started advancing towards police officers.

The woman was taken into custody and charged with one count of assault with a firearm or airgun, and two counts of assaulting police.