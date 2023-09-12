Handing over the baton: Leola Wilson leaves South Canterbury Cancer Society's top job

Leola Wilson has had her last day at the South Canterbury Cancer Society, after seven years in the top job.

After seven years in charge of the region’s Cancer Society, Leola Wilson says it is time for a new challenge.

Monday was an emotional day for Wilson as she left the South Canterbury Cancer Society for the final time as its manager, but with her departure came a special message to the centre’s volunteers.

“The volunteers are the heart of the Cancer Society, and we couldn’t operate without them,’’ Wilson said.

“We raise all the money for our clients, but the volunteers are the backbone of the society, and without them, we couldn’t do it.

“They’re incredibly special to me, and I’ll miss them the most.’’

Wilson began in the role in 2016 after the retirement of Gabrielle Hall, but her involvement with the Cancer Society went back much further.

“I first started connecting with the society back in 1997 when I started at the DHB (District Health Board) as the smokefree health promoter.’’

John Bisset/Stuff Members of the South Canterbury Cancer Society Relay for Life in 2006, from left, then-Cancer Society educator Kate Johnson, cancer survivor Lionel Wilson, committee chairperson, the late Des Kearns, then -Cancer Society community services manager Gabrielle Hall and then-Community and Public Health smokefree educator Leola Wilson.

In that role Wilson did a lot of work with the Cancer Society, and in 2004 she was shoulder-tapped by the society to be on the region’s first ever Relay For Life committee it planned for the inaugural fundraiser the following year.

“There was just six of us on the committee, and it was a big job.’’

In March 2005, a then-pregnant Wilson took part in the first relay – the event a huge thing for South Canterbury, she said.

It raised $140,000, and back then was a 24-hour event, with participants camping overnight at Caroline Bay.

When Hall announced she was going to retire she approached Wilson about the job, and “the rest is history’’, she said.

Wilson said she felt it was the right time to leave the “incredibly rewarding role’’.

“I need a change and want to leave on a high. There have been so many highlights.’’

One of those being the fact the society had raised $106,000 in South Canterbury through its annual Daffodil Day events, with money still coming in, she said.

She said someone would be appointed to the role in the coming week.

“I always thought I’d be here five years and then Covid happened, so it’s been a bit longer.’’

There had been many highlights over the past seven years with the volunteers being her favourite part of the job.

Many of those volunteers had had cancer themselves, and it was a way of giving back to the society.

Mytchall Bransgrove/Stuff Gearing up for the 2013 Relay For Life, in 2012, are, from left, Gabrielle Hall, Sarah Hutchison, Lorna Johnson, Kate Johnson and Leola Wilson.

She said the centre saw 85% of all people in South Canterbury with cancer – the highest number of clients throughout the country.

The first Relay For Life had also been a highlight, describing the opening as having a massive crowd, she said.

“It was the most incredible thing I’ve ever experienced.’’

Another positive from her time had been overseeing the expansion of the society’s Memorial Ave headquarters because of demand for services in 2018.

The single storey 103m² addition and internal alterations meant the society shifted offsite for several months, and staff at the time had a “huge say’’ in the plans for the alterations, she said.

“That was a real highlight and it was so lovely coming back to the building.’’

At the time the society did not have the budget for gardens or new seats, so the community came on board to help – another positive she had noticed.

“We live in an amazing community – people are so generous.’’

This was always shown on Daffodil Day when people dropped money into a collection box, she said.

“It’s always such a buzz for me – seeing people giving back.

“It’s really heartwarming, and I will miss it so much.’’