Two injured after car crashes into cafe in central Timaru

Two people were treated for minor injuries after the car crashed into the cafe just before the busy lunchtime rush.

Diners and staff at a cafe in central Timaru got a lot more than they bargained for on Monday as a vehicle crashed into the building, shattering a large window.

Mrs M’s cafe owner Mitch George said the very loud crash happened just before the busy lunchtime rush, and she was glad the table which runs alongside the window was unoccupied.

“Nobody was hurt and there was no one sitting there,” George said.

“It was so loud,” George said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Mrs M’s cafe owner Mitch George, centre, with staff members Chloe Lysaght and Ashleigh Chamberlain. (File photo)

George said the woman driving the car was backing into a car park at the time of the incident, and she believed the driver had hit the accelerator.

“The car went over the kerb and hit the side wall.”

George said the team were back on deck on Tuesday and feeling okay after the fright, but hoped nothing like that would happen again.

“The main thing is no one was hurt. It was terrifying and awful.”

The driver and a passenger in the car had been treated for minor injuries after the crash at 11.51am on the corner of Beswick and Stafford sts, a police spokesperson said.

They said no charges had been laid in relation to the crash.

Mitch George/Supplied Cafe owner Mitch George hopes to be able to replace the large street front window by Thursday.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said an ambulance was sent to the scene and the crew assessed and treated two patients, who did not require transportation to hospital.

George said one of the large street front windows at her cafe had been shattered, and there was lots of glass everywhere.

She said, luckily no one was walking on the footpath when it happened.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The shattered window at Mrs M’s on Stafford St has since been boarded up.

They hoped to be able to replace the window, which had since been boarded up, by Thursday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand also responded with a crew from Timaru and another from Washdyke, but left the scene in the hands of the police.