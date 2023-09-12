Two injured after crashing into Mrs M's Cafe on Stafford St Timaru

Mrs M’s owner Mitch George says the incident happened just before their lunchtime rush on Monday.

Two people in a vehicle that crashed into a cafe on Timaru’s main street have been treated for minor injuries.

Emergency services responded to the crash on Stafford St, at 11.51am on Monday, where a car backed into Mrs M’s cafe and shattered a window on the Beswick St side of the cafe.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said an ambulance was sent to the scene and the crew assessed and treated two patients, who did not require transportation to hospital.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The shattered window at Mrs M’s on Stafford St has since been boarded up.

The cafe’s owner Mitch George said the incident happened just before their lunchtime rush and described it as being a loud crash.

George said the person driving the car was backing into the car park near where the collision happened, and it seemed the driver had hit the accelerator.

“The car went over the kerb and hit the side wall. Nobody was hurt and there was no one sitting there,” George said.

“It was so loud.”

She confirmed the two people treated by St John were the driver and the passenger of the car.

Mitch George/Supplied Owner Mitch George says they’re hoping to replace the window by Thursday.

She said the crash shattered the window and there was lots of glass everywhere, but no one was walking on the footpath when it happened.

George said they were hoping to replace the window by Thursday.

A police spokesperson said they responded to the incident but did not confirm the age and gender of the driver due to privacy reasons.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded with a crew from Timaru and another from Washdyke to the scene. They left the scene in the hands of the police.