Timaru's former Sisters of Mercy convent takes on new life

Mōkihi Hauora operations manager Tracey Reilly and general manager Juliette Stevenson outside the organisation's new building, the former Sisters of Mercy convent, in Timaru.

Once a place of closed doors and obedience, a former nuns’ convent in Timaru is to become a centre for the district’s mental health support trust and addiction and substance misuse clients.

Since the 1980s, 7A Craigie Ave has been home to the Sisters of Mercy in a 14-bed home adjacent to Roncalli College.

However, with the last two nuns leaving in 2020, the building has been sold to Mōkihi Hauora, with part of the organisation to move in, in the coming weeks.

Mōkihi Hauora was launched in July following the amalgamation of Caroline House and the Timaru Mental Health Support Trust, known as Victoria House.

Mōkihi Hauora general manager Juliette Stevenson said it was an exciting venture with the idea being worked on in the background for a while.

“We’ve been looking for new premises for four to five years,’’ she said.

She would not disclose how much the organisation had bought the building for but said money had been used from its reserves.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The building’s large kitchen with original features.

According to Quoteable Value, the property had a capital value of $1,160,000 and a land value of $310,000.

The two buildings the former trusts operated from had also gone on the market – with Victoria Trust’s King St premises recently sold.

Caroline House’s Cain St property was still for sale, Mōkihi Hauora operations manager Tracey Reilly said.

Stevenson said the former Victoria Trust part of the organisation would move into the Craigie Ave address in the next few weeks.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The former convent has many rooms and will offer Mōkihi Hauora the opportunity to meet demand in the community.

“There will be lots of projects needed as the building will need to be upgraded,’’ she said.

The organisation had also recently been named as a recipient of the region’s annual Charity Bike Ride.

“We’re really grateful for that,’’ Stevenson said.

She said the purchase was a “dream fulfilled’’, allowing the organisation to expand the services it offered.

Reilly said it would also be a place “where no doors were left unopened’’, in a building that perhaps represented a very closed door in the past.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Mōkihi Hauora's new building on Craigie Ave in Timaru.

The building came with a wide range of chattels including a working intercom system, old telephones, beds and bedding, chairs, and desks and tables.

Some of the building’s bedrooms would be transferred into office space, with the organisation contracted to four beds for residential care and support.

It was hoped this number would grow in the future, the pair said.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Sisters of Mercy and biological sisters Lorraine and Diana Thomas in the building’s chapel in 2019.

A former television room would become an arts and craft space, while the six-car garage would be used for woodwork and pottery.

“It’s a real positive for the community, and it’s about community involvement,’’ Reilly said.

“And we’ve had lots of positive feedback from the community – especially our stakeholders,’’ Stevenson added.

“It’s really exciting.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The building comes with a wide range of chattels, including old telephones and an intercom system that still works.

She also liked the centre’s peaceful setting and the ability to be able to use outdoor spaces.

“It’s so noisy at King St. We’re very much looking forward to being here,’’ she said.

“We’re also looking forward to improving the facilities and providing additional services.’’