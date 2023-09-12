Late-night hoon on coastal Timaru walkway ends in crash

Timaru’s Brian Davis is surprised to find a crashed car on his regular walk on the South Beach Coastal Track.

A person has been charged with dangerous driving and drink-driving after a vehicle crashed on a coastal Timaru walkway and rolled into a culvert.

Police were notified of the single-vehicle crash just off Fraser St, near Timaru’s port, about 11.30pm on Friday.

A police spokesperson said the vehicle was being driven along the South Beach Coastal Track, between Timaru’s port and Patiti Point, when it crashed over a bank and landed upside down beside the track.

A 44-year-old man had been charged with driving with excess breath alcohol (third or subsequent) and driving a vehicle at a dangerous speed in relation to the crash.

He was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on September 20.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Brian Davis has been using the track regularly for three years and says he did not expect to see an upturned car on it.

The car, which remained in the spot where it landed on Monday, gave regular track users a surprise.

Brian Davis said in his three years of regularly using the track, it was the first time he had come across something like this.

“The only vehicles I’ve seen on the track are contractors planting shrubs,” Davis said.

He said the first thought he had when he saw the flipped car on his walk on Saturday was that someone could have been killed in the crash.

“It was a mess.

“It's only a couple of months ago diggers cleared the shingle out, which made the bank deeper.

“It looked like whoever it was did a bit of a hoon down the track, and not knowing where they’re going, (and) crashed into the bank.”

Davis said he really hoped those involved were OK after the crash.