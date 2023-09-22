Samplings show Opuha lake water low risk, company says

Recent samplings for possible heavy metals and DDT concentrations in Lake Opuha water show concentrations are of low ecological risk, Opuha Water Ltd says.

For more than 10 years, anglers and environmental groups have expressed concerns about the lake’s water quality, but the company said its latest findings confirmed what had been revealed in past investigations.

“In June 2023, divers collected surface sediment samples from Lake Opuha that were analysed for total recoverable heavy metals and DDT,” the company’s quarterly water quality report states.

“Eight samples were collected at various lake locations over two days on June 12 and 15. The results were averaged across the eight sampling locations.

“The average results show that the concentration of antimony, arsenic, cadmium, chromium, copper, lead, mercury, nickel, zinc and total DDT are all less than their respective sediment guideline values indicating low ecological risk.

“These heavy metal and DDT results are similar to those reported by ECan in 2015.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Former Opuha Water chief executive Andrew Mockford pictured on the shores of Lake Opuha.

In 2011, ECan investigated allegations that pesticide drums had been buried under the lake during dam construction but found no evidence. Three years later the Opihi Catchment Environment Protection Society (OCEPS) took samples of sediment from the exposed lake bed and downstream in the Opuha River. Analysis showed extremely high concentrations of DDT (dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane).

ECan found fish – trout and eel – from Lake Opuha and the Opuha River had DDE and arsenic levels well below health guidelines and that DDT concentrations measured in the sediments collected from the bed of Lake Opuha and Opuha Weir were consistent with those measured in Canterbury grazing soils and probably resulted from the lake being located over farmland that had been previously treated with DDT.

Contaminated sediment containing high concentrations of DDT and arsenic dumped illegally was found just below Skipton Bridge on the Opuha River. The contaminated sediment was removed. The 2015 investigation concluded Lake Opuha water was safe to drink, safe for agricultural use, and that the flesh of trout caught in the lake was safe to eat.

Early last year Central South Island Fish & Game wrote to ECan again expressing concern at possible DDT and heavy metals.

ECan surface water science team leader Shirley Hayward said they took samples of trout and eels from Opuha River which were analysed by the Cawthorn Institute.

In a letter to ECan in September 2022, Cawthorn Institute environmental toxicologist Olivier Champeau said the samples showed concentrations of DDT and its metabolites DDE remained at levels similar to those reported previously in 2015.

“The risks of these residues are negligible based on current Food Safety Standards. DDT concentrations remain below the limit of detection in trout flesh suggesting no recent exposure.

“DDT was first detected in eels in the 2022 samples, but levels are below the Food Safety Standards, meaning a low risk for human consumption.”

In March last year, the then Opuha Water chief executive, Andrew Mockford, said sufficient evidence had been produced to disprove claims that water in parts of Lake Opuha had high levels of arsenic, cadmium, lead and manganese, “just as they were back in 2015”.

Mockford took up a position as operations manager at Rangitata River Management Ltd in July.

Late last year, ECan commissioned a review on the current health of Opuha River below Opuha Dam.

“The findings are expected to be completed by the end of the year,” Hayward said.

“Cawthron Institute is undertaking this independent review.”