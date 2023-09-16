Former refugee on running scared, but finding freedom in New Zealand

Esraa Al-Hoot, 36, came to Timaru in 2021 as a former refugee from Yemen. She can't imagine what her life would have been like if she hadn't left the war-torn country.

For a long time Esraa Al-Hoot was running scared.

Living with her young son in a foreign country she was not allowed to be in, always worried she would be asked for identification she did not have.

It had not always been that way, but when her home country of Yemen became too dangerous, she escaped with her young son and her parents.

Looking back, she said she could never have imagined the life she now had in New Zealand.

Seeking refuge with her brother and parents in Malaysia’s capital city of Kuala Lumpur she felt safer, but only just.

“Yemen was very peaceful without the bombing and war,’’ Al-Hoot said. “That was until about 2010, when things started changing.’’

Yemen had been convulsed by civil war since 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi rebels took control of the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north, forcing the government to flee to the south, then to Saudi Arabia.

“Everything changed, life changed. We woke up in the night and there was bombing. We didn’t think it would happen.’’

Her family left the country the next year.

The army was based behind the family’s home, adding extra stress, she said.

“We had to find somewhere to go, and my brother was in Kuala Lumpur, so we decided to go there for a while.’’

She said everything the family owned remained at their home in Yemen.

“We left everything to survive.’’

With the airport closed, the family had to drive to get to the border, walking the final 3km, including Al-Hoot’s 3-year-old son Anas Almadhon.

“It was very hard for him.’’

In Kuala Lumpur, Al-Hoot said she worked as an English teacher, but in her five years there she never felt safe – her brother was able to sponsor her parents to live in a new country, but not her or her son.

“[I thought] ‘I must be living here (in Kuala Lumpur), I must be working’.

“I had to find something to help us, to live.’’

However, with the Malaysian Government not supporting refugees, Al-Hoot said she always had in the back of her mind the thought that one day someone would catch up to her.

“You had to have evidence with you that you were allowed to be in the country working, and sometimes even if you did have it...

“There was a process, and if you didn’t have the card, you could be put directly in prison.

“My life and welfare relied on a card I didn’t have.’’

However, living in such constant fear was even more stressful and Al-Hoot said something had to be done.

“It was very hard to accept being a refugee.’’

She cried often thinking of a life that did not include her parents and other family members.

“It was very, very difficult to accept that, but I had to, otherwise we are even more unsafe.’’

It took five-and-a-half years to be officially recognised as a refugee, with Covid-19 slowing down the process, she said.

However, when it came to signing the papers, she said she had to do some deep thinking, and quick.

“They asked what do I think about New Zealand, and did I agree with the immigration rules? I had to sign quickly.

“My Mum didn’t accept it at the beginning, she was very worried, but my Dad was the opposite. He said New Zealand was a nice place, the Government supports multicultural people, different ethnicities and religions.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Presbyterian Support South Canterbury Family Works chief executive Carolyn Cooper, left, and Esraa Al-Hoot cut the cake during an event celebrating the region's 100 resettled former refugees at Timaru’s Botanic Gardens this week.

At the Mangere Refugee Resettlement Centre she waited, with no idea of what Timaru would be like.

She was told by others to stay in Auckland, but she thought without knowing what somewhere was like, “how would I be able to have an idea?’’.

She still remembered stepping off the plane at Timaru and looking through the airport window to see a massive crowd to welcome her and her son.

“I saw a big welcome sign and a lot of people that just came to say welcome, and we hope you have a great life here.

“I met so many people – about 20 people, and they were very nice.’’

Two-and-a-half years on, Al-Hoot now helped former refugees resettle in the community through the Presbyterian Support South Canterbury service.

“I never thought I could have the life I have in Timaru.’’

In her role as a cultural adviser, she said she would think about what it was like for her, when a new family moved to the Timaru District.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Former Syrian refugee Manal Al Aliwi, left, and Esraa Al-Hoot with food during the South Canterbury Refugee Settlement Services’s World Refugee Day event at the Timaru library earlier this year.

Now she said she was happy, and settled in the town, and wanted to show others that they could do what she had done.

And while that was through determination and maintaining a positive attitude, she said there had been “many people behind me when I felt sad’’.

“I’m very grateful and very fortunate for the services here. The Government support and the community are really generous and lovely people.

“I hope to do more for this town, and this country.’’

And she still talked with her family in Malaysia, every day.

This week the community celebrated 100 former refugees resettling in the Timaru District, where Al-Hoot cut a cake to honour the occasion.

In May 2022, Presbyterian Support South Canterbury (PSSC) was confirmed by Immigration New Zealand (INZ), along with Ashburton's Safer Mid Canterbury, as two organisations to continue providing refugee settlement support services.

PSSC's contract for Timaru was for a further six years.