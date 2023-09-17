Polling booths to be set up in convenient locations

Rangitata electorate manager Nyia Strachan says there are 57,063 estimated eligible voters in the electorate.

In an attempt to make voting easier for those enrolled in the Rangitata Electorate, polling booths will be set up in new locations this year – including inside a national retailer.

Rangitata electorate manager Nyia Strachan said there would be 53 polling booths set up across the electorate, 15 of those would be open during the advance voting period from October 2.

“Where possible we are providing voting services which are easy for people to access, and convenient.”

This year that included booths inside Timaru’s branch of The Warehouse and Timaru Library.

“We’re anticipating that people’s desire to vote in ways that fit in with their lives will continue to grow, and we’re looking to accommodate the increase with a variety of voting places, opening days and opening hours.

“Voting places like the Timaru Warehouse, Timaru Library, and 209 Hilton Meeting Room are places, or near locations, where people tend to go. They are places that are familiar to people and are also providing an opportunity to vote.”

Strachan said they looked for locations that were easy to access and could meet their requirements.

“We work with communities to help identify appropriate voting places located in and around the spaces where we all live and work, including malls and retail areas, transport hubs, marae, mosques, universities, schools and community halls.

“We have worked with the Hakatere Marae, Te Aitarakihi Multi-Cultural Centre, and the Muslim Community Centre to provide a voting service that reflects the cultural diversity of the Rangitata Electorate.”

Strachan said 68% of votes in the Rangitata electorate were taken prior to Election Day in 2020.

Strachan said the general election was a “massive logistical exercise” for New Zealand’s largest public event, and for Rangitata it involved numerous people and complex planning as voting places were spread from Rakaia inland to Alford Forest and down to South School in Timaru.

“About 200 people have been recruited in the Rangitata Electorate to work in voting places and at the Timaru-based headquarters.

“Like other electorates, Rangitata delivers a range of other services at an election including takeaway voting for people who cannot get to a voting place, voting for people in hospitals and rest homes, with voting teams going bed to bed.”

There were an estimated 57,063 eligible voters in the electorate, and 49,935 (87.5%) were enrolled as of last week, she said.

She said the work being done to get people to enrol for the election included advertising widely across television, radio, online, on billboards and digital signs, and on social media.

“We also have teams working in the community to talk to voters of all ages and backgrounds,” she said.

“For example, our youth team have visited eight schools in Rangitata since July helping to enrol eligible students and provide information about voting.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff As at August 31, in the Waitaki Electorate, 51,168 of the 58,291 estimated eligible voters were enrolled to vote – that’s 87.78%. (File photo)

As at August 31, in the Waitaki Electorate, 51,168 of the 58,291 estimated eligible voters were enrolled to vote – that was 87.78%.

The enrolment rate at the same time before the last election in 2020 was about the same, 87%. The final enrolment rate for Waitaki at the 2020 election was 90%.

There would be more than 60 voting places across the electorate during the voting period.