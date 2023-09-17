Home Heartland rugby semifinal almost confirmed for South Canterbury

South Canterbury No 8 Siu Kakala makes a strong run against West Coast in Fairlie on September 9. Kakala scored a try against Thames Valley in Whangamata on Saturday.

Another come-from-behind victory has set South Canterbury up for a home semifinal in rugby's 2023 Heartland Championship.

After Saturday's top-of-the-table 36-31 win over Thames Valley in Whangamata, the green and blacks are five points clear of the chasers with two round-robin matches before the semifinals.

A semifinal spot is already assured as South Canterbury chases a third straight Meads Cup win, and the team should seal the number one seeding and lock up the Hanan Shield for another season with a win over eighth-placed Mid-Canterbury on Saturday.

Mid-Canterbury was beaten 32-29 by West Coast in a golden point finish in Greymouth on Saturday.

The victory over Thames Valley was South Canterbury's 27th consecutive in the Heartland Championship dating back to 2019 as the team came from 17-7 down at halftime.

South Canterbury scored first for a 7-0 lead through a try to centre Zac McKay, before Thames Valley controlled the rest of the half scoring three tries. The home side was helped by a string of penalties through a lack of discipline and errors by the 2021 and 2022 champions during that time.

However, the third quarter was all South Canterbury’s, as it piled on 22 unanswered points to lead 29-17 as its strong-running forwards were used more and passes stuck. Three tries were scored in that period to flanker Loni Toumohino, winger Kalavini Leatigaga and No 8 Siu Kakala.

Thames Valley closed in to 29-24 with another converted try with 15 minutes remaining, but South Canterbury confirmed victory with a converted try alongside the posts to lock Tevita Ahikovi inside the last 10 minutes.

Both South Canterbury’s remaining games would also be away. The Mid-Canterbury match would have a 2.05pm kick-off at Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch, while the final round-robin match would be against Poverty Bay at 1pm, at The Oval in Gisborne.

Other results: Buller 27, Wairarapa Bush 20; King Country 31, Horowhenua 27; North Otago 50, Poverty Bay 43; West Coast 32, Mid-Canterbury 29 (extra time); Whanganui 40, East Coast 24.

Points: South Canterbury 30, Thames Valley 25, Whanganui 22, East Coast 20, North Otago and Wairarapa Bush 17, West Coast 16, Mid-Canterbury 13, King Country and Horowhenua-Kapiti 11, Poverty Bay 10, Buller 8.