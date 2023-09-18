Cam Alexander wins Twizel to Timaru cycling classic

Twizel to Timaru cycling race winner Cam Alexander leads the fifth break bunch on State Highway 8 in the Mackenzie District on Saturday.

A group starting 33 minutes behind the frontmarkers overtook all in front and held off those behind to dominate the placings in the annual 150km Twizel to Timaru handicap cycle race on Saturday.

Waimate's Cam Alexander led the fifth break bunch home to take line honours and the 123-year-old Rudge-Whitworth Challenge Cup, in a sprint finish over, in finishing order, Monique Brake, Olivia Milne, David Oliver, Myles O'Donnell and Kristine Marriott.

Cameron's winning time was 3 hours 59 minutes 1 second with Brake a further second back and then 2secs covering the finishers from Brake to Marriott.

The scratch bunch, starting with a one hour 21 minutes handicap, were closing fast as the race, run in difficult windy conditions, headed towards the finish line outside Timaru's Levels Raceway.

Scratch riders filled the rest of the top 10 placings with Adam Chapman taking fastest time 3:11.26, 25secs behind Alexander.

A second back and second fastest was 2021 winner Josh Rivett, followed by Guy Yarrell and James Gardner rounding out the top 10. Rivett, Yarrell, Gardner and 11th placed Hunter Gough all had the same race time of 3:11.27.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The scratch bunch in the Twizel to Timaru cycling race are led by members of the Oxford Edge team, from right, Noah Hollamby, D’Arcy Sanders, Guy Yarrell and Richard Lawson.

Chapman's time is the second quickest fastest time behind Dylan Kennett's 3:10.17 set in 2020.

Gardner picked up the under-19 fastest time award while Amy Hollamby was the fastest woman in, finishing 50th in 3:46.55, the third time she has achieved that feat.

Craig Domigan, the 2022 winner, finished 18th, 32sec behind Alexander.

Weather conditions were tough with the strong winds whipping cross the course throughout and 18 of the 82 starters failed to finish.