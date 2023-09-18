Three hospitalised after campervan rolls on Mount Cook Rd in high winds

Three people have been injured after a campervan rolled on State Highway 80/Mount Cook Rd, where MetService recorded a 126kph gust on Monday.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of the incident at 12.29pm, responding with an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.

Three patients, all in a minor condition, had been transported to Timaru Hospital.

A police spokesperson said they were advised of the incident near Lagoon Stream Bridge at 12.35pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson Alex Norris said a fire crew from Aoraki Mt Cook and another from Twizel responded to the incident, and assisted St John with traffic control.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The weather in Timaru is forecast to be windy and sunny this week, with temperatures to reach 23C.

A strong wind watch was in place for the Canterbury High Country on Monday. The watch started at 8am and was to end at 2pm.

“West to northwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places,” MetService said.

MetService meteorologist Dom Barry said a 74kph gust was recorded at Timaru Airport at 11am on Monday, and at Aoraki/Mt Cook, a 126kph gust was recorded at noon.

Barry said gusts could be expected throughout the week in South Canterbury.

Going into Tuesday in Timaru, the MetService forecast the day to be mainly fine with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Northwesterlies were forecast which were to ease in the afternoon.

The temperature was forecast to reach a maximum of 18C and a low of 6C.

A fine Wednesday was on the books, with gusty northerlies with a maximum temperature of 23C for the day, and a minimum of 7C.

Thursday was forecast to be fine as well with the fresh northerlies easing. The temperature was to hit 22C and go as low as 6C.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The average wind speed in Timaru reached 46kph at 7am on Monday.

Rain and southerlies were forecast on Friday with the temperature reaching a high of 12C and a low of 3C.

Showers with southeasterlies were forecast for Saturday with the temperature reaching a high of 12C and a low of 3C.

Rain and light winds were forecast for Sunday, and temperatures to reach a high of 12C and a low of 3C.