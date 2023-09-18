Rescheduled cruise ship passengers may be suprised by Timaru, tourism agency says

Cruise ship passengers on the Pacific Explorer will visit Timaru on November 23, instead of Stewart Island.

While it may not be described as simply irresistible, Timaru should not be discounted by cruise ship passengers caught up in an itinerary swap with Stewart Island, the district’s tourism agency says.

The Pacific Explorer, with up to 1998 guests, was scheduled to visit New Zealand’s third-largest island in November. However, a late change to the itinerary means those hoping to see the nature reserve will now travel to Timaru instead.

Marketing for Stewart Island says the island “offers a special experience - a glimpse into a simpler, slower lifestyle, in rhythm with the sea and the tides, attuned to the natural world of bush and beach’’.

Earlier this year Timaru came out tops in a Stuff study examining the 11 regions without a metropolis, according to the unemployment rate, housing affordability, gross domestic product (GDP) per capita, and sunshine hours.

The change prompted some of those impacted to share their disappointment on social media, but Venture Timaru operations and destination manager Di Hay said passengers could be surprised by what they found at the alternative stop.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Mason Bay, Stewart Island. (File photo)

Hay said Timaru’s “unique’’ selling point for visitors was Te Ana Māori Rock Art site tours, which were mostly run as ship excursions.

Venture Timaru also promoted Caroline Bay, the Trevor Griffith Rose Garden, the Botanic Gardens, coastal tracks and the region’s eateries to cruise ship passengers on its website.

“Plus we have heaps of great shopping – last season we saw lots of shopping bags from our local stores going back on board the ships. The international visitors particularly liked the merino and possum clothing,’’ Hay said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro takes part in a tour led by Te Ana manager Rachel Solomon, right, last November.

Hay said a passenger unexpectedly diverted to Timaru on a ship last season, spoke to her about her experience.

“She said she had been disappointed about the sudden change, and hadn’t known what to expect in Timaru, but ended up loving her visit here, especially the friendly, welcoming locals. She left ranking it as one of the highlights of her cruise, which was pretty cool.’’

She said Venture Timaru was sharing information with affected passengers on various social platforms, “to let them know the visitor offerings so that they find out what they can do here, and links to information about Timaru and our region”.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Passengers of The Noordam cruise ship board a bus from Timaru’s CBD back to the ship in March.

She said it was “business as usual’’ and the passengers would be treated the same as those from any other cruise ship.

“The ship will offer excursions to passengers, there will also be our independent tours on offer, shuttles will be run to take the passengers into the CBD, the market will be running, and we’ll be letting our CBD community know about the visit so that they’re ready to welcome passengers to their businesses.’’

Hay said more independent tours were being worked on so more options could be added by the time the first ship visit arrived for the season in mid-November.

“We can understand how some of the passengers are disappointed about the change to their itinerary, but the reality is for cruise passengers that at times the cruise lines do have to change their schedules, and there can be a variety of reasons for this,’’ Hay said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The Pacific Explorer docked in Lyttelton in March.

A P&O Cruises Australia spokesperson confirmed the Pacific Explorer would no longer visit Stewart Island as part of the Kiwi Explorer voyage, departing Auckland on November 20.

“P&O Cruises Australia strives to deliver itineraries as published. However, due to a range of reasons, this isn’t always possible,’’ they said.

“This change has been communicated to guests, and we appreciate their understanding.’’

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Jim and Melodee Walker, of Chicago, liked the fact they could walk to everything they wanted to see while in Timaru in January.

The Pacific Explorer’s visit meant 12 ships were scheduled to stop in Timaru between November 2023 and March 2024.

Last season Timaru had a record-breaking 14 cruise ship stops – a massive jump from the three to four ships that visited the town each summer prior to Covid-19.

Timaru was expected to get 12 last season, but a further two visits were added to the schedule, after one of the ships was restricted from entering certain ports for not cleaning its biofouling.