Success for 12 events securing slice of Major Events Support Fund
Funds for 12 events in the Timaru District in the coming year, including a new event, have been provided by the Major Events Support Fund.
The fund is administered by Venture Timaru (VT) for the Timaru District Council (TDC) and this year there was $245,000 available, with applications totalling $363,000.
“We’re thrilled to be able to allocate this significant amount funding to support these events, as they bring vitality, excitement and economic benefit to the region,” VT chief executive Nigel Davenport said in a statement.
“We have stringent criteria that must be met for the funding, and we seek post event information on attendees, so we can calculate the wider economic value for the district.
“But it’s not just about the economic value, we acknowledge that many of the cultural events bring much more than just money to our communities.
“They’re incredibly important in making our district vibrant, welcoming, and inclusive and add significantly to the wellbeing of everyone who lives here.”
Colour Festival was the new event that was successful in its applications for the funds.
The media release said the event would combine colour, music, activities and food, and would be held this summer in the Botanic Gardens.
The Illuminate light and sound show held in Timaru in May this year was set to make a comeback thanks to the funding support.
The four-evening event which drew thousands was held at the Timaru Botanic Gardens and featured massive light displays, carnival rides, sound activations, and a food alley.
Venture Timaru had been administering the fund for three years for TDC.
Events funded
Caroline Bay Carnival
4 & Rotary South Island Championships
Illuminate Light and Sound Experience
Caroline Bay Rock and Hop
Rally South Canterbury
Matariki Twilight Market
The Geraldine Festival
Christmas on the Bay
Colour Festival
Multicultural Festival
Pasifika o Aoraki Festival
Seaside Festival