Success for 12 events securing slice of Major Events Support Fund

Timaru’s Illuminate light and sound show will return in 2024 thanks to the Major Events Support Fund.

Funds for 12 events in the Timaru District in the coming year, including a new event, have been provided by the Major Events Support Fund.

The fund is administered by Venture Timaru (VT) for the Timaru District Council (TDC) and this year there was $245,000 available, with applications totalling $363,000.

“We’re thrilled to be able to allocate this significant amount funding to support these events, as they bring vitality, excitement and economic benefit to the region,” VT chief executive Nigel Davenport said in a statement.

“We have stringent criteria that must be met for the funding, and we seek post event information on attendees, so we can calculate the wider economic value for the district.

“But it’s not just about the economic value, we acknowledge that many of the cultural events bring much more than just money to our communities.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The annual Caroline Bay Rock and Hop fundraising event brings thousands of people to Timaru. (File photo)

“They’re incredibly important in making our district vibrant, welcoming, and inclusive and add significantly to the wellbeing of everyone who lives here.”

Colour Festival was the new event that was successful in its applications for the funds.

The media release said the event would combine colour, music, activities and food, and would be held this summer in the Botanic Gardens.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Children, and adults, walk along an interactive light board at Illuminate event earlier this year.

The Illuminate light and sound show held in Timaru in May this year was set to make a comeback thanks to the funding support.

The four-evening event which drew thousands was held at the Timaru Botanic Gardens and featured massive light displays, carnival rides, sound activations, and a food alley.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An inflatable astronaut and colourful planets featured near the duck pond at the botanic gardens during the Illuminate show in May.

Venture Timaru had been administering the fund for three years for TDC.

Events funded

Caroline Bay Carnival

4 & Rotary South Island Championships

Illuminate Light and Sound Experience

Caroline Bay Rock and Hop

Rally South Canterbury

Matariki Twilight Market

The Geraldine Festival

Christmas on the Bay

Colour Festival

Multicultural Festival

Pasifika o Aoraki Festival

Seaside Festival