South Canterbury Outstanding Food Festival keeps pleasing punters and eateries alike

It may be a celebration of the region’s outstanding food, but those involved in Scoff say it is more than just about eating, with an element of bringing the community together.

And organisers have already hailed the 10-day South Canterbury Outstanding Food Festival a success with some eateries selling out of specials, and others noticing an uptake in diners.

The festival started on Friday with 53 cafes, bakeries and restaurants taking part – some with two specials on offer.

Scoff dishes were prepared to celebrate the region’s growers, producers and artisan creators, and the festival features eateries in Geraldine, Kimbell/Fairlie, Makikihi, Takapō/Tekapo, Temuka, Timaru, Twizel and Waimate.

Dishes include blackcurrant yo-yo biscuits, cheesecakes, burgers, filos, salmon, cocktails, and even a May’s pie.

One of those eateries taking part is the Makikihi Country Hotel, with a dish of slow cooked Havoc farm chipotle pork cheeks topped with cheese and pickled onions and served with avocado crema, corn salsa, crumbled jalapenos, corn chips and tortillas.

Hotel manager Belinda Coco said the ​establishment has entered the festival since its inception in 2020.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Makikihi Country Hotel’s Scoff special combines slow cooked Havoc farm chipotle pork cheeks topped with cheese and pickled onions and served with avocado crema, corn salsa, crumbled jalapenos, corn chips and tortillas.

She said her favourite thing about the festival was the way it connected the community, and got people visiting places they would not normally.

This had happened at the hotel with customers often coming from Timaru, she said.

“They are doing the loop to try and get all their favourite dishes in,’’ Coco said.

She aimed to try some of the other Scoff specials in coming days.

Meanwhile, at Harlau House the Scoff special had sold out by 1pm on Sunday.

The restaurant’s dish included pan-seared Aoraki salmon atop potato dauphinoise, bacon lardons, sautéed spinach, and steamed broccolini, all drizzled with Tuscan cream.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Scoff flags wave in the breeze on the Bay Hill in Timaru.

Spokesperson Melissa Paterson said the festival was a great way to make people aware of the array of eateries in the region, and to showcase South Canterbury produce.

The Ministry of Works Bar and Eatery, in Twizel, was doing a resurrection gin cured Mt Cook Alpine Salmon dish.

A spokesperson said it was the second festival the business had entered, and it was great to see a spotlight on “local’’ producers.

In Tekapo, a 25 Degrees Burger Bar spokesperson said the eatery was “very excited’’ to be taking part in the festival for the first time.

“On Saturday we sold out of our delicious Lamb Baa-rger, so we are pretty confident that word is getting around about our burgers and the exciting festival that is Scoff,” they said.

The festival was a great way to encourage different business to get more creative to produce exciting dishes, they said.

The festival was run by Venture Timaru and supported by tourism organisation Mackenzie Region, the Waimate District Council and Hospitality NZ.

Venture Timaru operations and destination manager Di Hay said there had been “lots of really positive feedback’’ about the festival.

“It’s clear people are definitely getting out scoffing,’’ Hay said.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Venture Timaru operations and destination manager Di Hay says there has been “lots of really positive feedback’’ about Scoff. (File photo)

”One eatery let us know they sold out of their lunch special by lunchtime Sunday as it was so popular, another told us they’re definitely having people coming in saying they’re there specifically because of the Scoff special on offer.’’

She also knew of another eatery that had a group of nine at the weekend and the entire table ordered the Scoff special.

The festival had also had an impact on the organisation’s social media accounts, she said.

Figures on Tuesday showed that 25,000 people had been looking at the Scoff website, just under halfway through the festival, she said.

“We’re pretty chuffed with that.’’

To learn more about Scoff, visit scoffsc.nz. To be in the draw to win daily prizes throughout the festival, people were encouraged to go to an eatery, order the Scoff special, take a photo of it, and upload it to social media with the hashtag #scoffsc. There was also a major prize, of a luxury South Canterbury weekend escape.

Those not on social media could email photos to enquiries@venturetimaru.nz.