Stolen BMW was airborne during Timaru police chase

Vehicles negotiate the roundabout at the intersection of North and Wilson sts and Woodlands Rd, in Timaru. The Timaru District Court heard on Tuesday that John Tiopira had driven a stolen SUV through the middle of the roundabout at an excessive speed in June 2023.

A man trying to evade police in a stolen SUV reportedly got all four wheels off the road as the vehicle was driven over a roundabout in Timaru at high speed.

The $30,000 BMW X6 had been stolen in Christchurch on March 8, 2023, and John Tiopira was in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday, his 27th birthday, pleading guilty before Judge Dominic Dravitzki to charges of receiving and failing to stop for police.

Tiopira had initially been charged with unlawfully taking the motor vehicle, but that was reduced to a receiving charge on Tuesday.

Police followed Tiopira when he was spotted driving the BMW from the Richard Pearse Tavern car park on Le Cren St, Timaru, at 12.13am on June 9.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Iain Patton said the defendant drove down Church and Gibson streets before turning right into North St.

“Once on North St, police attempted to stop the vehicle by activating the red and blue flashing lights, however, the defendant refused to stop.

Robert Charles/Stuff A BMW X6 similar to the one stolen in Christchurch in March and driven at high speeds in Timaru a few months later in an effort to evade police. (File photo)

“He accelerated away from police and continued to drive west.

“In the process of evading police, the defendant accelerated to what was observed to be excessive speed.”

Patton said Tiopira, in his determination to evade police, “drove straight over the North St and Wilson St roundabout at excessive speed and all four wheels of the vehicle left the tarmac in the process.”

Police lost contact with the vehicle, but the defendant was spotted at about 12.55am walking along North St and was arrested.

“In explanation, the defendant stated that he thought he had a warrant for his arrest.

“When asked about the vehicle he stated that a friend gave him the vehicle to use.”