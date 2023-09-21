Confusion surrounds disqualified driving charge

Judge calls for further discussion around finding the right charge for a man charged with disqualified driving some time after the disqualification period ended. (File photo)

Whether Shane Anaru Waterreus was a disqualified driver when charged with an offence in Timaru in August has been disputed in court.

The 41-year-old, from St Andrews south of Timaru, was stopped on Theodosia Street (State Highway 1) the Timaru District Court heard on Tuesday.

There was no dispute that Waterreus had been disqualified from driving previously, but Judge Dominic Dravitzki heard that “period ended a couple of years ago”.

There was also no dispute that Waterreus does not hold a current driver licence, having decided to not resit the test after the disqualification period ended.

“The issue is, is he still a disqualified driver or a person driving without a licence,” Judge Dravitzki said.

Because of the confusion, Wattereus made no plea to the charge.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Iain Patton said it came down to whether the disqualification continued or ended, and the fact Watterreus hadn’t applied to get his licence back.

Judge Dravitzki said there needed to be further discussion about what is the right charge.

Wattereus was remanded without plea to appear again on October 3.