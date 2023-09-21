Drink-driver caught in crash that was not his fault

Police caught a drink-driver when they breath-tested him at the scene of a crash in Timaru which was not his fault. (File photo)

A Maungati​ man's decision to drink and drive backfired when he was breath-tested after being involved in a crash he didn't cause.

Philip James Walters’ breath alcohol reading was 517 micrograms of alcohol per litre following the crash on Craigie Avenue (State Highway 1) in Timaru on September 2, 2023, Judge Dominic Dravitzki heard in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

The criminal drink-driving limit in New Zealand is 400mcg.

No one was injured in the crash but Walters was caught as police breath-tested both drivers after the crash.

Walters said he had consumed six bottles of beer and needed to go to the supermarket and didn’t realise he would be over the limit, the summary of facts said.

Judge Dravitzki said Walters had “obviously made a poor decision to drive”.

Walters was fined $600, $130 court costs and disqualified from driving for six months.