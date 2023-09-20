Seven Sharp reporter sentenced for drink-driving in South Canterbury after 'big night'

Television reporter Julian Lee, at the Timaru District Court for sentencing on a charge of drink-driving on Wednesday.

A Seven Sharp television reporter caught drink-driving in South Canterbury earlier this year can now be named.

Julian Lee had been granted interim name suppression after admitting a charge of drink-driving when he appeared in the Timaru District Court in July.

That suppression lapsed on Wednesday, when the 38-year-old appeared in the same court for sentencing before Judge Campbell Savage.

Lee was pulled over for speeding on the Temuka-Orari Highway/State Highway 1, about 25km north of Timaru, about 2.15pm on May 4.

He told police he had a big night the night before, the police summary of facts said.

“Breath-testing procedures were carried out, and the defendant failed an evidential breath test, electing to undergo a blood test.”

His blood specimen recording was corrected to 113 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood when he appeared on Wednesday. The legal limit for a driver over 20 years old is 50mg per 100ml.

Lee was described as a man of good character, “a great worker and a good father” by his lawyer Helen Coutts of Christchurch, who added the offending was “out of character”.

She said there had been a death in Lee’s family not long before the incident which had a devastating effect on Lee, and he apologised for his actions.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Julian Lee leaves the Timaru District Court with his lawyer Helen Coutts on Wednesday after being sentenced.

Lee had a previous drink-driving conviction that occurred 19 years ago.

The lawyer sought a backdating of the disqualification, saying it would cause “undue hardship for his children”, adding “it is not for work purposes”.

Judge Campbell Savage said the sentence would be “pretty stock standard”.

Lee was ordered to pay a $797 fine, $130 in court costs, $75 in analysts’ fees, $150 in ambulance fees and was disqualified from driving for six months from August 20.

Lee made headlines in South Canterbury in 2019, when he got himself nominated for the Mackenzie District mayoralty as part of a story for TVNZ’s Seven Sharp.

Lee later admitted he wasn’t serious about the mayoralty and said putting his hand up was “all a bit tongue-in-cheek”.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Julian Lee made headlines when he put his hand up for the Mackenzie District mayoralty as part of a story and forgot to withdraw the nomination in time.

He said he had planned to withdraw from the race, but missed the deadline.

“My mistake. My name still appears as one of two candidates for the Mackenzie mayoralty.

“I am not seriously running. I love my role at Seven Sharp and would not take the mayoralty if I happened to win the vote,” he said at the time.

In the lead up to the election, experts warned a vote for Lee could trigger an expensive by-election which would have to be funded by ratepayers.

Lee received 221 votes in the election, losing to incumbent Graham Smith who received 1505 votes to win a second term.