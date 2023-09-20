Driver convicted and discharged over 4WD crash that killed longtime friend

A fatal crash happened on Matata Station at Mt Nimrod in October 2022 is the view from Mt Nimrod looking east towards Timaru and Mt Horrible. (File photo)

A 69-year-old hunter has been convicted and discharged for a crash that killed his longtime friend and hunting companion on a South Canterbury station.

Kerry Grant O'Rourke was driving John Brent Cameron in an Isuzu ute up a steep slope on Matata Station Mt Nimrod, on Back Line Rd in the Waimate District, on October 4, 2022.

The ute slid backwards, turned sideways and rolled after hitting a fence, the Timaru District Court heard on Wednesday.

Cameron, who was 77 years old, died from crush injuries after he was thrown from the vehicle.

Neither O’Rourke nor Cameron were wearing seatbelts.

The summary of facts said the defendant rushed to the victim, called 111 and started CPR without any effect.

Two other hunters who had been in the vehicle earlier were alerted, with one being a registered intensive care nurse, and he performed CPR on the victim for 15 to 20 minutes.

“The victim was not responsive to any of the CPR attempts.”

A post-mortem determined the cause of death as blunt force injuries to the head and torso.

O'Rourke's lawyer John Black, who successfully sought a conviction and discharge for his client, said because the crash did not happen on a road, the charge “was less serious as a result”.

Black said O’Rourke was a contributing member of the community and “has for many, many years been highly regarded by personal and professional contacts”.

O'Rourke, who had been a professional hunting guide, was heavily involved in the administration of the deerstalkers' association, rural sporting clubs and Pleasant Point RSA. He was also an experienced 4WD driver.

However, Black said O’Rourke admitted he “got it wrong” that day, and as a result had lost a friend and hunting companion of 25 years.

“In hindsight, the grass was too wet and 8cm ... they were not wearing seatbelts.”

Black said O’Rourke had gone to police at the earliest opportunity, after being discharged from hospital, and “expressed extreme remorse and regret to police”.

“It has been a huge loss of a long-time friend.”

Black said the crash report showed the hill had a slope of 11.33 degrees increasing to 21.79 degrees and the wet overnight dew was said to act similarly to snow or ice on a road.

The vehicle was on the steepest part of the slope when it began to slip, and Black said looking back it was accepted that not wearing a seatbelt was an error of judgment.

“When it started to roll, the defendant said Mr Cameron was hanging out the window, and he had tried to pull him back in.”

Judge Savage described the incident as “very sad”.

“It is difficult to determine a proper response to a tragedy like this.

“You accept that your driving standard was below that of a reasonable driver.

“As Mr Black said, you just made a mistake. I assess the culpability as very low.”

However, Judge Savage said the defendant had not been attentive, not identified risks or the impact of the dew on the vehicle.

A restorative justice report was described as a “heart-warming document” with Cameron’s daughters viewing the crash as an accident and offering full support.

Black said the daughters hadn’t wanted any punishment for O’Rourke and didn’t think the charge was necessary, adding “the law should be as lenient as possible within the law’s constraints”.

Judge Savage said there was nothing he could do or say to ease how ORourke felt, losing his friend.

Judge Savage said sentencing involved a peculiar set of circumstances, suggesting it was not really a road safety issue which disqualifications addressed.

“You are not a danger on the road.”

In convicting and discharging O’Rourke, Judge Savage also ordered the payment of only half the defendant’s “incredibly generous emotional harm payment” offer of $10,000.