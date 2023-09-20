6.0 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of South Canterbury

The earthquake happened at 9.14am, 45km north of Geraldine, on Wednesday.

The magnitude 6 earthquake that struck near Geraldine on Wednesday morning is a serious reminder that people need to be prepared for disaster, the country's emergency management agency says.

Aftershocks continued for hours after the 9.14am earthquake, about 45km north of Geraldine, with many residents throughout South Canterbury feeling the quake that struck suddenly, one describing it as “waving’’.

The National Emergency Management Agency’s John Price said while there had not been any reported damage or injuries following the shallow quake, it was widely felt across the South Island and lower North Island.

“To stay safe when the earth moves, you need to drop cover and hold. Drop down on your hands and knees. Cover your head and neck. Hold onto your shelter,’’ Price said.

He said this prevented a person from being knocked over, and made them a smaller target for falling and flying objects, as well as protecting the head, neck and vital organs.

He also reminded people not to run outside, or hide under a door frame: “You’re less likely to get injured staying put.”

Meanwhile, freight services were expected to be delayed while railway lines were assessed for damage.

Aiman Amerul Muner/Stuff Geraldine's main street on September 20, 2023, after a decent earthquake shook the town.

A KiwiRail spokesperson said while damage to its tracks had been reported, lines in the area near the earthquake were being inspected “in line with standard practice’’.

“Some freight services will be delayed until the inspections are completed,’’ the spokesperson said.

The shake forced the closure of the three-storey Sophia St car park, next to the Farmers building in central Timaru, with the building expected to be closed until the end of the week.

Civil Defence co-ordinator Paul Cooper said, as a precaution, the council was assessing all its main facilities, with no damage reported so far.

He said while it waited for a detailed structural assessment, the Sophia St car park remained closed.

“For some of our other facilities, we are working to assess them in sequence with the current bookings, in order to minimise disruption to our users,’' he said.

Aiman Amerul-Muner/Stuff The Timaru District Council assessed buildings in the area, on Wednesday, including Geraldine Cinema.

“We are encouraging building owners to get their buildings checked, particularly if they are deemed earthquake prone.

“Remember, just because a building is new does not automatically mean that it isn’t earthquake prone.’’

Police, fire crews and Emergency New Zealand, Hato Hone St John, and Te Whatu Ora South Canterbury had all been in contact to say there had been no reported issues.

One of those who felt the quake was Rebecca Chapman who was about to wash dishes at the Geraldine cafe she worked at when she became dizzy.

“I turned around to my co-workers and was like ‘what’s that?’ and realised it was an earthquake,’’ she said.

The Cafe Verde Geraldine supervisor was one of many residents who felt the quake.

The quake felt like it went for more than a minute, Chapman said.

“The fans in the cafe shook, and it was quite wavy,’’ she said.

There was no damage to the cafe that she was aware of, and one customer was inside when the quake struck.

Chapman said the customer was someone who had been in the Christchurch Earthquakes so she while she “managed it OK”, she had been quite shaken up.

Also in Geraldine at the time was Reverend Hugh McCafferty who described it as “a good shake’’.

“I was sitting in an office at the school talking with a colleague, and it was a bit of a bang and a bit of a shake, and it went on long enough to say it was an earthquake and wonder how far away the epicentre was,’’ he said.

He said “to our shame’’ they did not get under the desk.

“We just sat there like idiots and talked about it, but I’m told in the classrooms there were people who got under the desk and did things properly.

“I phoned my wife immediately afterwards and our wooden house shook rather well, and she said it was like jelly afterwards.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Timaru District Council has closed its Sophia St car park.

Geraldine Community Board chairperson Jan Finlayson said she was in Wellington when the quake struck, but was talking to a person in Geraldine at the time.

”From what I understand people have been shaken up, but I'm unsure of any damage,’’ Finlayson said.

“I think closer to the hills will be the places to look.’’

A spokesperson from the Pleasant Point Hotel said there was no damage and nothing had fallen off shelves.

She said apart from her and two chefs, there were no others in the building. She added that they were a bit scared and concerned as the hotel was a two-storey brick building.

Mary Burgess was still shaking, in her wooden villa, 5km north of Geraldine.

“My heartbeat has just gone back to normal,” she said.

Burgess said she heard a massive noise coming from afar, and then heard the sheepdogs running and barking.

She said when she went outside on her farm on Woodbury Rd, all the animals were silent, and it was quite eerie.

Geraldine Fire Brigade chief fire officer Graeme Mould said the brigade had not had any call-outs immediately after the earthquake.

“I felt it at my workshop. Felt like gentle swaying,’’ Mould said.

He added the shake was not strong enough to make things fall off shelves at his workshop.

Sergeant Malcolm Lindsay, of Temuka, said they also felt the quake at the station, but there was no damage to the station.

The Alpine Energy website reported no unplanned power outages across South Canterbury following the quake.